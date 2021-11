Sold as recently as April 2021, the 41.15 metre Baglietto motor yacht Blue Ice is already back on the market, listed for sale by Rob Newton at IYC. Designed by Aldo Cichero, Blue Ice was built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto and delivered in 1999 with a $3 million refit in 2016 and a further refit in 2021. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a full beam master suite with a private study, two doubles and two twins, one with a Pullman berth, and all cabins have LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO