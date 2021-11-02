ETSU will be rested and ready for VMI at home on Saturday

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers will be rested and ready when they welcome VMI to William B. Greene, Jr Stadium this weekend for a key Southern Conference showdown.

The 14th ranked Bucs are coming off a very impressive victory over Furman on the road, something they have done in a long time.

The Bucs are currently tied for first place in the SoCon with one loss and one of those teams apart of that logjam is VMI at 4-1 in the league and 6-2 overall.

A victory keeps ETSU in the hunt for the SoCon championship with 5-1 Mercer who’s scheduled to be in Johnson City for the last game of the season.

Unlike other weeks this is a big game and not just because it’s the next game

“Well, it does have a lot going for it. I try very hard with the team to not make a big issue about big games or anything else. It is the next game and they are all big. Each week you play the biggest game of the season because that is the one that you are playing that week. I expect us to play well and I think that the open date fell at a pretty good time for us. I will know more about that based on how we play on Saturday.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.