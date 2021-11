Bayern Munich became only the second team to score 100 Bundesliga goals in a calendar year as they inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Freiburg.Thomas Muller unselfishly set up Leon Goretzka for the opener after half an hour before Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead 15 minutes from time with his 60th goal of 2021 after good play by Alphonso Davies.Third-placed Freiburg scored a late consolation through Janik Haberer as it finished 2-1.Leaders Bayern have six league games left before the winter break and only need one more goal to equal Cologne’s record of 101 Bundesliga goals in...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO