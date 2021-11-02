Luke Stocker: Returns to practice squad

On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings made a move that many expected them to make, formally signing tight end Luke Stocker from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Stocker was added to the Vikings’ practice squad back on 13 October, following the injury to blocking tight end Ben Ellefson. He has been elevated to the practice squad in each of the past two games, a victory over Carolina and the Sunday night loss to Dallas. That meant that, in order for the Vikings to have him available again, they would have to sign him to the main roster, which they’ve done.
