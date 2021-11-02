CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

We can’t give an inch in IRS snooping fight

By Rep. Barry Moore
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJjzB_0cjknIGZ00

D espite suffering through seemingly every possible pandemic-justified authoritarian power grab over the past 10 months, the weary American people are freshly up-in-arms over the latest scheme by the leaders of the Democratic Party, and rightfully so. This time, in a maneuver as bold as it is obvious, the IRS is becoming an arm of the surveillance state.

We have seen the big government Left use the IRS to target conservatives and Christians before. While these continued attacks aren’t surprising, the scope of this effort is.

To understand their latest play, we must understand our opponent. The pandemic has emboldened and temporarily unified the ascendant progressive-led coalition, and their attacks on individual freedoms have come at an unprecedented pace. If our resistance remains passive, they will continue to take what is rightfully ours to satisfy their thirst for power and control.

Our opposition to authoritarianism is more necessary than ever. What is endowed by our Creator, bestowed by our forefathers, and protected by our Constitution is sacrosanct and must be conserved if our great American experiment is to continue.

One of those non-negotiables is our liberty from unjustifiable intervention, especially when it comes to something as private as our banking information. On moral grounds alone, the proposal should be a nonstarter. But even pragmatically, the dangers clearly outweigh the benefits.

How exactly can we expect that a vast bureaucratic organization with potentially unlimited amounts of transaction-level information will suddenly be capable of protecting such data? And who would we hold responsible if one day such information is used against the innocent?

You already know the answers.

Democrats can camouflage their intent by claiming they are going after the “tax gap,” but Americans can recognize a power grab when they see one. A hypersensitivity to autocracy is in our DNA as a nation. And President Joe Biden’s desire to spend $80 billion on a newly empowered army of auditors, with access to your gross transactions, is clearly a power grab.

As usual, the hypocrisy is evident. Those who smugly shriek at Republicans and pat themselves on the back for being principled are effectively trying to turn banks into IRS chapters to report on your transactions without an iota of respect for your consent. This is why Republicans are fighting this dangerous overreach so ardently. The fact that Democrats ever considered accessing the private banking data of every bank account with at least $600 worth of transactions per year reasonable should be enough to reveal their true intentions — considering that under that proposal, nearly every American’s bank account would be accessed by the IRS, not just the accounts of the ultra rich.

Now, they have changed the threshold, from $600 to $10,000 worth in transactions, which still means that a majority of Americans will be affected. This might be strategically framed by Democrats as a concession, but it still gets them what they want. If you on average spend about $200 per week, or about $28 per day, your checking account is fair game for IRS snooping. And while it is good news that Sen. Joe Manchin does not favor it as-is, this scheme — or some other version of it — unfortunately will not go away soon.

We cannot be tricked into claiming a small victory while effectively negotiating away citizens’ privacy. With the IRS’s long history of insecurity and political animosity, it does not matter if the overreaching comes from the Right or the Left. Schemes like this are wrong, and our civil society must demonstrate its disapproval.

Democrats will refurbish old Marxist tricks to shift blame away from themselves in promotion of self-serving social discontent. They will tell us that this is all about making the rich pay their “fair share” — an ambiguous amount perpetually shifting to fit the momentary needs of the Left.

They will lie to our faces as they slip their hands into our pockets. This fight is too consequential, and we must not give an inch.

Barry Moore represents Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

What’s next for Democrats’ $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill after infrastructure passed

The House has sent a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. But congressional Democrats still have more work to do in the coming weeks and months to deliver the other half of Biden’s first-year legislative agenda, the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that covers a number of social spending provisions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Madison County Record

Davis Opposes Irs Snooping of Americans’ Bank Accounts, Doubling of Irs Agents

IL U.S. House District 13 - Rodney Davis issued the following announcement on Oct. 27. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) is opposing Democrat attempts to give the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) more authority to monitor Americans’ bank accounts. Davis is co-sponsoring H.R. 5586, the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act, and recently sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on this issue, which outlines Republican opposition to an expansion of IRS authority to collect this financial data.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Washington Times

Five reasons to be concerned of Dems' IRS snooping plan

President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats have proposed giving the IRS $80 billion in new funding over the next decade, enough to hire 87,000 new agents and double the agency’s size. This will embolden the IRS to harass, audit, and target taxpayers and will be used to implement and enforce a new regulatory regime to have the agency collect information on the withdrawals and deposits for millions of bank, loan, and investment accounts as well as Venmo, CashApp, and PayPal accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
KSNT News

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Conservatives#Christians#Ascendant#Democrats#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
54K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy