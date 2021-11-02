To the editor: Voting rights, free speech under attack

In this season of dark shadows and gray skies, the weather is not the only thing for us to fear. There is a strong political howl out there that threatens each and every one of us no matter who we vote for. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is a strong proponent of trying to prohibit certain Americans from voting.

Floridians have long enjoyed the ability to use mail-in ballots, but because in 2020 only 1.4 million Republicans used the mail-in option and 2.1 million Democrats did the same, former President Donald Trump and DeSantis became disenchanted with that choice. Thus the big lie of voter fraud was conceived.

Three professors from the University of Florida have been sought out to provide expert testimony regarding Florida’s voting rights law. They are Michael McDonald, Sharon Austin, and Dan Smith. What makes my blood boil is the fact that officials from the university are denying the right of these professors to testify. They were told that their testimony would be in opposition to the executive branch of Florida, meaning DeSantis, and therefore would reflect poorly on the university.

Senate Bill 90 limits the rights of Florida voters, specifically poor and black voters who did take advantage of mail in voting in 2020. Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and Ohio are in hot pursuit to follow Florida’s lead in making it more difficult for certain Americans to vote. Now, those are winds of change to fear.

RITA OTT

Sylvania





Childish cartoons

There have been several letters to the editor complaining about The Blade’s editorial cartoonist. I fully agree with these letters and have been expecting The Blade to get the message.

I do not object to letters that are opposed to my views, but I do expect some intelligence behind them. The problem with Steve Kelley’s cartoons is that there is no cleverness, no nuance, no insight. He merely takes the day’s right-wing nonsense and produces a childish comment.

Surely, The Blade can find a cartoonist with a bit more adult approach -- even a right-wing one.

THOMAS O’BRIEN

Bowling Green





No justice in Kenosha

In Kenosha, Wis., justice seems to be tilted one way. Judge Bruce Schroeder rules that the shooting victims of Kyle Rittenhouse can’t be called victims. They can however be called rioters, looters and arsonists instead of protesters.

Judge Schroeder claims the term victims is a loaded term, like the AR-15 that Mr. Rittenhouse used to kill two people. We can all see where this outcome is leaning to. The police at the scene, actually gave Rittenhouse water and thanked him.

Justice is not blind in Kenosha.

JERRY WELKER

Maumee