Daily Log: 11/02
Births
McLaren
St. Luke’s Hospital
Jessica Perretti and Ali Nour, Toledo, girl, Oct. 31.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Alexis and Doug Allen, Woodville, boy, Oct. 29.
Rachel and Shaun Yurista, Elmore, boy, Oct. 31.
Chelsea and Brandon Crut- cher, Bowling Green, girl, Oct. 29.
Cinthia Hurse, Toledo, boy, Oct. 31.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Alisha and Samuel Hixson, Toledo, boy, Oct. 30.
Kellie and William Yenrick, Rossford, boy, Oct. 31.
Morgan and Stephen Klocko, Temperance, girl, Oct. 31.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Katelyn Long, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 22.
Mickenna Schweinhagen, Wauseon, boy, Oct. 25.
Geneva and Carey Haynes, Toledo, twin boys, Oct. 27.
Brandi and Kyle Luttrell, Tontogany, Ohio, girl, Oct. 28.
Stephanie and Robert Scott, Lambertvillegirl, Oct. 28.
Caitlin and Jason Bylica, Sylvania, boy, Oct. 28.
Brittney Williams, Toledo, girl, Oct. 29.
Christen and Brendan Mc- Hugh, Toledo, girl, Oct. 29.
Rebecca and William Taylor, Toledo, girl, Oct. 29.
Katherine Church andDonovan McClary, Edgerton, Ohio, boy, Oct. 30.
Crime reports
Felonious assaults
Selena Owens, no injuries reported from 400 block of Spieker.
Armonee Garcia, assaulted at residence in the 500 block of Dover.
Jackie Brownlee, assaulted at bar in the 2200 block of North Erie.
Ronald Munn, shot in the 3400 block of Rock.
Thefts
St. Clement Catholic Church, statue of Mary from church in the 3000 block of Tremainsville.
Josephine Smith, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2700 block of Pine Trace.
Shanelle Smith, credit cards from vehicle in the 1100 block of Robinwood.
Charles Dickerson, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 400 block of West Crawford.
Kailee Jenkins, medication and money from residence in the 500 block of Western.
Comments / 0