CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 11/02

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DXK0_0cjkn7dp00

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Jessica Perretti and Ali Nour, Toledo, girl, Oct. 31.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Alexis and Doug Allen, Woodville, boy, Oct. 29.

Rachel and Shaun Yurista, Elmore, boy, Oct. 31.

Chelsea and Brandon Crut- cher, Bowling Green, girl, Oct. 29.

Cinthia Hurse, Toledo, boy, Oct. 31.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Alisha and Samuel Hixson, Toledo, boy, Oct. 30.

Kellie and William Yenrick, Rossford, boy, Oct. 31.

Morgan and Stephen Klocko, Temperance, girl, Oct. 31.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Katelyn Long, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 22.

Mickenna Schweinhagen, Wauseon, boy, Oct. 25.

Geneva and Carey Haynes, Toledo, twin boys, Oct. 27.

Brandi and Kyle Luttrell, Tontogany, Ohio, girl, Oct. 28.

Stephanie and Robert Scott, Lambertvillegirl, Oct. 28.

Caitlin and Jason Bylica, Sylvania, boy, Oct. 28.

Brittney Williams, Toledo, girl, Oct. 29.

Christen and Brendan Mc- Hugh, Toledo, girl, Oct. 29.

Rebecca and William Taylor, Toledo, girl, Oct. 29.

Katherine Church andDonovan McClary, Edgerton, Ohio, boy, Oct. 30.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Selena Owens, no injuries reported from 400 block of Spieker.

Armonee Garcia, assaulted at residence in the 500 block of Dover.

Jackie Brownlee, assaulted at bar in the 2200 block of North Erie.

Ronald Munn, shot in the 3400 block of Rock.

Thefts

St. Clement Catholic Church, statue of Mary from church in the 3000 block of Tremainsville.

Josephine Smith, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2700 block of Pine Trace.

Shanelle Smith, credit cards from vehicle in the 1100 block of Robinwood.

Charles Dickerson, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 400 block of West Crawford.

Kailee Jenkins, medication and money from residence in the 500 block of Western.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Outdoors: Ohio's natural areas expanding

Ohio boasts 140 State Nature Preserves and natural areas — a very diverse collection of parcels that feature massive oak trees, vernal pools, rare plants, meadows flush with native wildflowers, unique geologic deposits, and valuable wetlands.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Leaf collection finally underway in Toledo

It has taken longer than usual for Toledo’s leaves to fall this year, but city collection crews were out for the first time on Monday to start sweeping them up. The collection’s first round began in northern and western Toledo, with cleanup zones stretching from Ottawa Park and the University of Toledo all the way north to the Michigan border. The city started in the area because it requires two passes to collect everything, meaning crews will be back in December to finish cleanup.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

State investigating city of Toledo for FrontPath contracts

Fraud investigators with the state auditor’s office are investigating the City of Toledo’s dealings with FrontPath Health Coalition, a Perrysburg-based medical network that was recently ordered to pay damages for undercutting the bidding processes for multiple government health-care contracts with the aid of government officials.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo's Stericycle workers on strike for one month as negotiations fail

Toledo employees of the medical waste disposal company Stericycle have now been on strike for one month after a recent bargaining session failed to produce a new contract. Two dozen Stericycle workers who are members of Teamsters Local 20 have been striking at two of the company's north Toledo locations, including its primary waste treatment facility on Alexis Road next to Menards.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tontogany, OH
City
Woodville, OH
City
Sylvania, OH
City
Dover, OH
City
Edgerton, OH
City
Rossford, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Elmore, OH
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
The Blade

Man wounded in central Toledo shooting

A 36-year-old Toledo man was shot in both legs in an incident in central Toledo. Police said John King, of the 1100 block of Palmwood Avenue, was found lying on a porch in the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue about 7:15 a.m. Saturday after officers were alerted to a shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Our Towns Calendar: 11/8

● Secor Metropark programs, 10000 W. Central Ave.; 11-mile hike (ages 16 and older) 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, hike through beautiful and diverse habitats, enjoying the fall color along the way. Pack a lunch and bring a water bottle (there will be opportunities to refill). Fishing 101: Fly Tying (ages 8 and older) 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Secor Room, basic to advanced techniques, reel in some real skills while appreciating unique aquatic ecosystems in Metroparks, cost $10. Registration: 419-407-9700.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Mclaren#Katherine Church#Robinwood
The Blade

Program aims to reinvigorate Glass City Metropark's soil

Although the new Glass City Metropark has generated a lot of excitement over in East Toledo, it has a downside that Metroparks Toledo must address. No, it’s not horribly polluted, toxic, or anything like that. The soil that remained after bulldozers cleared the site is considered clean and safe.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

UT plans breakfast, resource fair for Veterans Day

The University of Toledo will hold its annual Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast and Resource Fair on Thursday morning in Savage Arena. Doors open at 8 a.m. and free breakfast will be served. The program begins at 9 a.m., with Marine Corps Maj. Brian Hubert giving a keynote address. The program also will feature entertainment by Gabriel Hagedorn, a University of Toledo student and pianist, and fourth graders from Waterville Primary School.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Blade

Briggs: In O'Brien drama, what is the University of Toledo hiding?

As Toledo begins its search for a new athletic director, its apparent revisionist narrative on the coming departure of the old one makes you wonder. University president Dr. Gregory Postel continues to insist that longtime AD Mike O’Brien is retiring on his terms, all the while I’ve yet to meet a single person in the UT athletic community — boosters, coaches, staffers ... O’Brien — who buys that.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Railroad repairs to close York Street near water plant

Railroad crossing repairs will close a street near the Toledo water plant this week, the city transportation division announced. York Street will be closed between Collins Park Avenue in Toledo and Otter Creek Road in Oregon from Monday through Saturday. Traffic will be detoured via Otter Creek, Millard Avenue, Front Street, and Consaul Street, officials said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Marysville halts Perrysburg’s run in regional quarterfinals

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — When poet Robert Burns wrote the famous lines “even the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry,” football wasn’t even invented. But that late-1700s phrase served to describe Perrysburg’s trip to Marysville, where the Yellow Jackets fell 42-6 to the seventh-ranked Monarchs on Friday night in a Division I regional quarterfinal game.
MARYSVILLE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy