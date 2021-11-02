Daily Log: 11/02

It has taken longer than usual for Toledo’s leaves to fall this year, but city collection crews were out for the first time on Monday to start sweeping them up. The collection’s first round began in northern and western Toledo, with cleanup zones stretching from Ottawa Park and the University of Toledo all the way north to the Michigan border. The city started in the area because it requires two passes to collect everything, meaning crews will be back in December to finish cleanup.

