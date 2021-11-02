Charles Henry Puhl III (1948 - 2021)

Charles "Chuck," or "Charlie," or "Boppy" Henry Puhl III, longtime owner and operator of a Sylvania electrical contractor company, died Oct. 26 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 73.

He died from complications of lung cancer treatment, his wife of nearly 40 years, Laurie Puhl, said.

Mr. Puhl owned and operated Puhl Electric Company Inc., for nearly 50 years since its inception in 1972 until his death.

He ran the electrical contractor business from his Sylvania home and purposefully kept it small, with just a couple of employees, his wife said.

Mr. Puhl also was a founding member of Toledo Metropolitan Electrical Contractors Association and was a member of its apprenticeship committee.

Paula Janowicz Berry, a Toledo Subway franchisee and a customer of 33 years, said not only did he always do a great job but also had a great attitude.

“He always made me feel like he was taking care of me and he was always smiling and really enjoying what he was doing,” Ms. Janowicz Berry said. “He always told me, ‘Don’t worry, be happy,’”

“Not only did he care about me as a customer but also about my business,” she said. ‘When COVID hit, he was one of the first to call and ask me if me and my business were going to be OK.”

Mr. Puhl had many longstanding customers, his wife said.

“He was old school, valued hard work, and was very generous with his time to anyone,” she said.

Mr. Puhl was born June 2, 1948, in Toledo to Violet and Charles Puhl.

He attended Central Catholic High School and then Scott High School until he enlisted in the Army at age 17.

Mr. Puhl then served stateside until his father became gravely ill. Mr. Puhl was released on a hardship discharge to take care of the family, which included four younger siblings.

In his free time, Mr. Puhl liked to be with his grandchildren — teaching them life skills, especially while doing yard work, fishing, and solving puzzles, his wife said. He was also a Red Wings and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

“He was a family man and a great friend whom everyone called for advice,” Mrs. Puhl said. “His death leaves a big hole.”

Along with his wife, Laurie Puhl, survivors include his mother, Violet Puhl; daughter, Lindsay McKenney; son, Tyler Puhl; brother, Chris Puhl; sisters, Barbara Gorsuch, Susan Pollock, and Cyndi Zeigler, and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Inside the Five Fifth Floor restaurant, 5703 Main St., Sylvania.

Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home.