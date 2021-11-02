CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Marcus Smart calls out teammates after embarrassing loss

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs bad as things may have looked for the Celtics during their 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls Monday night, the postgame wasn’t much better. During his media availability, Marcus Smart called out the Celtics’ two young stars and the team’s offensive philosophy as reasons for a 2-5 start....

