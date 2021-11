Brent crude was up 8 cents at $83.51 a barrel by 0220 GMT, after gaining 0.8% on Monday. U.S. oil was up 10 cents at $82.03, also after a 0.8% gain the previous day. Oil prices rose for a third session on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO