When split into precincts, turnout numbers can provide key insights about how an election played out. Excluding precincts where elections weren’t competitive, the range of municipal turnout starts at 6.95% and ends at 34.75%. Countywide turnout was about 18%, which is simultaneously abysmal, better than most communities in the state and in line with recent municipal turnout numbers. Of the 40,558 eligible voters, just 7,293 cast a ballot this year. For comparison, 73,662 of 97,443 eligible voters (75,59%) in cast a ballot in 2020. Turnout for the municipal election in 2019 was 20.33%.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO