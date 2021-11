After the year we’ve had a party might well be just what we need. After all, last year’s was well and truly cancelled. But while COVID may well have gone quiet, it hasn’t disappeared completely, and looks set to be replaced by new variations of seasonal influenza as the party pooper for 2021. Add to that the fact that many of your employees are now working from home, or even just coming in a few days each week, and, even if you really wanted to party, the organisation of an office ‘do’ is going to be mind-blowingly complex.

