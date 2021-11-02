CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight canceled? Here's what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is still trying to get on track after hundreds of flights across the United States were canceled or delayed over the weekend due to bad weather and staffing shortages. American Airlines blamed high winds at its Dallas, Texas, hub as a key factor that...

