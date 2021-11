Health care is a number one priority, especially during this pandemic. Yet 12% of Rowan County residents and 11% across the state, do not have health insurance. This could be remedied by North Carolina participating in Medicaid expansion, provided through the Affordable Care Act. This would cost North Carolina nothing for the first two years, and only 10% after that. Hospitals want this program, which would help especially in underserved rural areas. And they are willing to pay into future costs.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO