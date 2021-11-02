Lewis County Health System invests $1 million in all-staff bonuses, key position wage bumps and recruiting carrots

LOWVILLE — It’s been a long year for anyone working in health care and with the ongoing staffing challenges plaguing the sector nationwide, the pressure on existing staff is likely to continue for some time.

The Lewis County Health System is “investing $1 million in support of (their) team members” to acknowledge, show appreciation and, ultimately, alleviate that pressure.

A three-pronged plan communicated with the staff on Friday involves, “a retention bonus for all employees, crisis pay for departments where developing the schedule is a challenge and a recruitment bonus for targeted RN openings,” said system Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer.

“We are trying to recognize the efforts of basically everyone during a challenging period called the COVID pandemic,” said Mr. Cayer. “We also are recognizing that with the vaccination mandate and the general issue of health care workforce availability, we need to do something differently to fill key spots immediately.”

With the hope that existing staff members across all departments will feel the health system’s appreciation for the work they have been doing throughout the pandemic and stay on the team, all full-time staff members will receive a $1,200 bonus, part-time employees will be given a $500 bonus and casual employees will receive $250 as a bonus.

The bonuses will be paid over three paychecks, according to Mr. Cayer, and will account for about half of the three-pronged program’s overall cost.

The nursing staff in the three departments the administration has been watching closely as staffing levels have constricted — Emergency, Medical-Surgical and Intensive Care — will be the beneficiaries of the second prong.

“Our team members have stepped up and we want to recognize that,” Mr. Cayer said of the “crisis pay” bumps nurses in those departments will receive until staffing deficiencies can be addressed.

In the Emergency Room, registered nurses, or RNs, will receive an extra $40 per hour and licensed practical nurses, or LPNs, will receive an additional $20 per hour on top of their regular wages.

RNs in both the Intensive Care and Med-Surg departments will be paid $35 extra hourly while LPNs in Med-Surg will be given a $20 bump to their hourly wage and Certified Nursing Assistants will see a $10 per hour increase. “Crisis pay” will be awarded to staff members on the schedule in the targeted departments — who are often stepping up to fill scheduling gaps or prevent staffing shortages — based on evaluations of the schedules every two weeks.

If the third prong is successful recruiting additional nurses, the crisis pay will, eventually, no longer be necessary because enough “experienced, vaccinated staff members” will have been found to fill the roster.

In the interim, the recruitment prong will pay RNs one-time signing bonuses based on their departments: $15,000 for the Emergency Room, $12,000 for Maternity and $10,000 for RNs that join the team to work in the Intensive Care Unit or the Med-Surg department.

Mr. Cayer said because the Health System’s wages are already “highly competitive,” they will remain the same for new recruits with the “targeted recruitment bonus program” designed to cut through the competitive noise between all medical institutions seeking to refill their many empty positions.

“We’ve got to get to a place where we don’t have to be reliant on travelers, where week in and week out we have experienced, vaccinated and committed nursing personnel,” Mr. Cayer said. “It’s an incredibly competitive time. We are fortunate that the Board of Managers is supportive and that the CSEA (union) is willing to work with us.”

Although there was speculation in the community that federal stimulus money would be used to cover the new staffing expenses, Mr. Cayer said that is not the case.

“We’re going to have to make it work with our current operating budget,” he said. “It’s not unusual for government-owned hospitals to struggle to make investments in people, equipment and buildings. Over the past few years we have been fortunate in that the (hospital board) and the (county board) have been very supportive in our efforts to make investments in people, equipment and buildings. We have to keep those operational goals in view as we move forward.”

This is not the first time Lewis County Health has taken steps to alleviate staffing challenges through financial incentives.

In June, the base wage for CNAs at the system’s nursing home was increased to $20 per hour and that is starting to have its intended impact: 30 CNAs — a mix of experienced and “homegrown” who have completed the system’s training program — making it possible for the facility to increase staff numbers on key shifts.

“It’s worked at the nursing home. We’re up to 120 residents and we’ve had real stability. The team is really coming together there,” Mr. Cayer said.

Now, they are “cautiously optimistic” that a similar approach will have a similar impact in the rest of the facility and, importantly, the entire staff will know their work has mattered.