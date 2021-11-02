There's never an 'off year' for governance

It used to be that the media were obsessed with voter fraud and messy elections. As recently as 1999, Pulitzer Prizes were handed out to newspapers that dug into rigged elections and wrongly elected candidates.
Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the...
Whatever one’s views on the appropriateness of vaccine or mask mandates or other coronavirus-related policies, one fact about those debates is incontrovertible: Misinformation is very disproportionately a problem on one side — the right. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation lays that bare better than anything before it....
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year.
SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release.
That funding includes:
$7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor
$500.475 million for broadband infrastructure
$150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
A shocking number of Americans believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll has found. Nearly eight in 10, or 78 percent, of those polled said they either believed or were unsure about at least one false statement about COVID-19. The false statements included things like "COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility" and "the COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip."
Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
Congressional Republicans say they will fight a White House plan to pay up to $450,000 in reparations to migrants separated from their families under the Trump administration after entering the country illegally.
The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
Nearly a week after Election Day, New Jersey Democrats are at odds over what the results mean. Should the loss of seats in the Legislature for the second cycle in a row spur some soul searching about the party’s direction? Or should Democrats celebrate a gubernatorial victory despite GOP victories in other parts of the […]
The post N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially launched his campaign for reelection, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the country's most closely watched and expensive gubernatorial races of 2022. DeSantis filed the paperwork to run for another four years on Friday, according to the...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week saw the off-off year elections across the country. The results from the few races held have turned into a belated Halloween horror show for the Democrats and President Joe Biden. It was a good night for the Republicans as they look for a boost to retake both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. But the GOP remains divided over who leads the party. Is it their congressional leaders, their state governors or is it still former President Donald Trump? Meanwhile congressional Democrats still can’t decide when and how much of their own president’s legislative agenda they will pass, with the window of opportunity to do anything perhaps already closing. To help us sort through all this, we welcome back to INSIDE POLITICS, Dr. John Vile, MTSU political science professor and Dean of the Honors College at the school. We thank Doctor Vile for joining us again.
New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign denied Monday that there was fraud in this year's governor's election but his campaign's attorney said the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount.
An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
A The U.S. Federal Court of Appeals on Saturday suspended the obligation of employees of companies with more than 100 individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19., Established by the government of Joe Biden, during the study Possible “serious constitutional issues”. The action of the US President provides it Tens of...
Comments / 0