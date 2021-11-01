CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers unsure of what comes next for Sixers concerning Tobias Harris

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuD8p_0cjkjOQ500
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers received some unwanted news shortly before their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. They knew they were going to be without Joel Embiid, but they did not expect to be down Tobias Harris as well.

Harris was ruled out because of the league’s health and safety protocol, leaving the Sixers scrambling. They still came away with a 113-103 win over the Blazers thanks to a solid team effort.

Afterward, coach Doc Rivers was asked about when he learned about Harris’ absence and what the next steps were.

“About 40 minutes,” Rivers stated. “I don’t even know yet exactly. Honestly, it happened right before. We just met as coaches who to start, and I have yet to talk to Tobias. I’m gonna do that right after this and figure out what’s going on.”

The team started Furkan Korkmaz in place of Harris, and he delivered 15 points, including eight late when the Sixers needed them the most. It was an impressive win for Philadelphia; it had seven guys score in double figures led by Seth Curry’s 23.

“I found out probably, I don’t know, 45 minutes before the game,” said Curry. “For me, I approach it the same way. Just be aggressive, attack when I have the opportunities, and that’s pretty much it. Try not to put too much pressure on yourself and just go out there and play the same way.”

Georges Niang played a big role, scoring 21 points off the bench, with 16 coming after halftime. Without Harris, somebody needed to produce, and he was a big help in that area.

“We kind of have a next man mentality,” Niang said. “This was a game where we knew we had to come in and win. Especially when it’s at home against a West Coast team, you definitely want to get that win. I think everybody stepped up and contributed and this was a big team win for us.”

Now, the Sixers must wait to see what happens with Harris. The league will decide how many more games he will have to miss, if any, and the team will have to go from there.

If they can get a performance like this from the rest of the roster, it would soften the blow a bit.

“It’s a team win,” Rivers added. “We weren’t going to beat them if it wasn’t a team win. They have better individuals as far as Dame (Damian Lillard) and (C.J.) McCollum so we knew going into it, but our guys accept that. They understand that. I thought we did the simplest thing you should do in basketball, we passed to the open man. We kept doing it all game.”

Their next game is Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sixers Getting Seth Curry Going Was an Encouraging Sign for Doc Rivers

Seth Curry's been the Sixers' most efficient shooter through the first three games this season. Although he started the year off by getting just five shots up against the New Orleans Pelicans, his attempts have gone up each and every game. On Sunday night in Oklahoma City, Curry chucked up...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Damian Lillard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is struggling with COVID-19

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.” Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.”. Source: Twitter @NoahLevick. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann. Niang is 5 of his last 20...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Mailbag: When will the Sixers move on from Doc Rivers?

Welcome to my first Liberty Ballers mailbag this season! I think the last time that I did a mailbag for LB, I was asked if the Sixers should trade up for Mark L. Fultz and I made the case that the Sixers should sign Carmelo Anthony to be a bench gunner in the 2017 Joe Johnson mold. Time flies when your favorite team is embarrassing you at every turn.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
inquirer.com

Sixers-Knicks analysis: Doc Rivers doesn’t like anything about 112-99 blowout loss

NEW YORK — The Knicks blew the game open in the second quarter. But 76ers coach Doc Rivers could foresee the onslaught percolating in the opening 12 minutes. The Sixers shot poorly (29% from three-point distance), committed 15 turnovers leading to 19 New York points and allowed far too many open looks in a 112-99 loss to the Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden that was easily the Sixers’ worst performance of the early season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers Likes Tyrese Maxey With Sixers’ Second Unit

With Ben Simmons not ready to take the floor for the Sixers, Doc Rivers has had a rather large hole to fill in his starting lineup. Since his arrival, the former number one pick has been the maestro of the Sixers’ offense. In Simmons’ absence, Tyrese Maxey has been called upon to step into the starting lineup.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers, Sixers give credit to Knicks for physicality as reason for loss

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to adjust everything amid the Ben Simmons situation and ensure they remain a championship contender. They had a tough time without him on Tuesday in a 112-99 loss to the host New York Knicks. The Sixers were unable to get into an offensive rhythm and unable to properly defend Kemba Walker or Evan Fournier. Another big thing that bothered coach Doc Rivers was the team’s poor response to New York’s physicality.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Assumes Sixers Starter Danny Green Will Miss Multiple Games

The Sixers weren't in an ideal situation heading into Monday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. With Joel Embiid getting a planned night of rest, Ben Simmons sitting out due to personal reasons, and Tobias Harris testing positive for COVID-19 before tip-off, the 76ers went in without three key starters versus Portland.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Podcast: Sixers defeat Blazers without Joel Embiid & Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers notched a very impressive win when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-103 without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Embiid missed the affair to get some added rest. Harris’ absence came as a surprise when it was revealed close to tip-off that he would have to sit out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaking Up the Lineup: Doc Rivers Admits Change Could Be Coming Soon

As long as Ben Simmons remains off the court, the Sixers will continue to face a lot of uncertainty regarding their lineups. When the three-time All-Star point guard stuck to his plan to hold out from the Sixers, Doc Rivers was forced to choose between Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton as they didn't employ another reliable ball-handler.
NBA
chatsports.com

Tobias Harris out vs. Blazers due to health and safety protocols

Tobias Harris is out for the Sixers’ Monday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start in Harris’s place. Harris was on the floor warming up ahead of the game, so this is only a late development before tip-off. No...
NBA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Crunch Time Success vs. Hawks

Dating back to last year's playoff run, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their fair share of mid-game collapses. Specifically, against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers had multiple games in their second-round series where they built up a significant lead just to see it all go away in time before the game concludes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy