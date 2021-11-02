CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Holiday travel booking begins early

By THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
Brunswick News
 7 days ago

Coastal Georgians who are iffy about plans for the upcoming holiday season could find themselves out of luck if travel is on the agenda. That desired out-of-town resort or event might be booked up by now or close to it. An AAA Travel Survey found that 46% of Georgians...

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Said It's Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot. Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

US announces it will open travel for all ‘fully-vaccinated’ tourists on 8 November

Fully vaccinated visitors will be allowed to enter the US from 8 November, the White House has said, marking a significant relaxation of the country’s coronavirus travel restrictions.“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”The ban on the majority of non-US citizens entering the US has been in place for more than 18 months, as...
TRAVEL
wfxb.com

New Zealand to Ease Travel Restrictions Beginning Monday

Yesterday New Zealand announced it would begin lifting coronavirus restrictions that have been in place since March of last year. Beginning Monday, all foreign nationals entering New Zealand will need to be fully vaccinated. Chris Hipkins the Minister in Charge of the country’s Covid-19 response said that travelers from pacific countries such as Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival. The 14 day quarantine period will also be shortened to seven days for fully vaccinated travelers from abroad and the country plans to move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated arrivals later next year.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Cdc#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Coastal Georgians#Time#The Auto Club Group#Aaa
TravelPulse

10% Voyage Savings When you Book Early!

Book your voyage (way) ahead of time and get rewarded for it. Securing your sailing 180 days before departure earns you 10% off the voyage fare or book between 179-121 days out for 5% off.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Going on a Safari? Here’s the Travel Insurance You Need to Protect Your Trip

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. If you’re lucky enough to be planning a safari vacation, it could be vital to look for a robust travel insurance plan for your adventure. A once-in-a-lifetime trip to Africa will likely include outdoor experiences in remote territories and terrain, several flights to get there and exciting excursions. All this will usually require prepaid deposits that may be non-refundable. These large non-refundable deposits are what you want to insure with a travel insurance...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WWL-AMFM

Business: Travel bookings increase

In another sign that people are traveling again, Booking Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The online travel agency posted revenue of $4.7 billion, up 77% from a year ago, and well ahead of expectations. Bookings
TRAVEL
WFLA

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
TAMPA, FL
ucr.edu

Alternative Transportation Choices for Holiday Travel

Whether you’re without a car or just don’t like the thought driving in traffic, there are plenty of alternative transportation options for you to choose from as the holidays approach. Click the links below for more details on each service. If you are flying out of Ontario Airport the quickest...
RIVERSIDE, CA
WEHT/WTVW

New survey shows nearly 60% of Americans unlikely to travel for holidays

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — According to a new national survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), most Americans are opting to stay home this holiday season. The survey found that 29% of Americans are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 33% are likely to travel for Christmas—an increase from 21% and 24%, respectively, compared to […]
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy