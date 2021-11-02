CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

First responders speaking out against vaccine mandates

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gutfeld: Woke culture 'really addictive' for Dems

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
The Independent

Fox News anchor deletes tweet claiming Colin Powell’s death ‘raises news concerns’ about vaccines

Fox News anchor John Roberts deleted a post on Twitter appearing to cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccine efficacy following the death of Colin Powell.The 84-year-old former Secretary of State suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells in bone marrow, which compromised his immune system. He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but died from complications on 18 October, his family announced.In a since-deleted tweet, Mr Roberts claimed that “the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough Covid infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term”. Following backlash and accusations that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Mandates#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Trump surgeon general speaks out on vaccinating kids

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, said Wednesday that he will be getting his 11-year-old daughter vaccinated against COVID-19 as the benefits clearly outweigh the risks. "It's really just about doing everything we can to protect our children and give them the best...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
wcyb.com

Ballad Health CEO responds to federal vaccine mandate for health care workers

(WCYB) — Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine responds to an emergency regulation issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers. In an email sent to Ballad Health employees, Levine stated the mandate, issued under the Biden administration, is "far-reaching and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

First responders resign on social media over coronavirus vaccine mandate

First responders nationally are quitting their jobs over coronavirus vaccine mandates. About 1,900 state workers in Washington reportedly either resigned or were fired by Tuesday, according to the state's Office of Financial Management. That's about 3% of the state's workers. Another 1,900 were allowed to work in a less public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRDW-TV

McMaster responds to vaccine mandate deadline

The family of a missing 15-year-old girl needs help finding her. New video surveillance shows the girl may be with an unidentified man in the area. Plus we’re following more shootings across the area.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy