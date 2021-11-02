CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New Precision Platform Could Be Cell Therapy Game-Changer

biospace.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueSphere CEO Dr. David Apelian, M.D., Ph.D/Courtesy BlueSphere Bio. One of the greatest recent innovations in cancer treatment, CAR T therapies have sent some patients into long-lasting remission, with speedier recoveries, due to the lack of aggressive chemotherapy involved. They are the darling of numerous biopharma companies, including Sorrento Therapeutics, Kite...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Creating a new toehold for RNA therapeutics, cell therapies, and diagnostics

RNAs are best known as the molecules that translate information encoded in genes into proteins with their myriad of activities. However, because of their structural complexity and relative stability, RNA also has attracted great attention as a valuable biomaterial that can be used to create new types of therapies, synthetic biomarkers, and, of course, potent vaccines as we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
upenn.edu

Entering a new phase in cell therapy for glioblastoma

After a lot of frustration and too few successes, the cell therapy field has reached a new phase in its pursuit for better treatments for the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). For decades, treatment approaches using surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation have sometimes helped to slow tumors’ growth, but the disease has almost always recurred and proved lethal. For that reason, over the last decade, Donald M. O’Rourke, director of the Glioblastoma Translational Center of Excellence at Penn Medicine, and others began to explore cellular immunotherapies—similar to those developed at Penn Medicine and approved for certain blood cancers—as a potential better option for these brain tumors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inverse

5 promising breakthroughs that could be game-changers

Most people want to live a long and happy life — or at least avoid a short and miserable one. If you’re in that majority, then you’re in luck. Over the last decade, a quiet research revolution has occurred in our understanding of the biology of aging. The challenge is...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cells#Prostate Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Bluesphere#Allogene Therapeutics#Biospace#Tcxpress#Co Founder#Globeimmune
CBS Seattle

‘This Is A Game-Changer’: New Test Can Detect Over 50 Types Of Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – No one wants to be told that they have cancer. But the sooner you know, the sooner you can get live-saving treatment. Mayo Clinic will roll out a new test that can detect more than 50 cancers by the end of the year. Doctors call it a game-changer. “My dad, he was a healthy guy. He didn’t have any known risk factors for cancer,” Dr. Julia Feygin said. Feygin lost her 40-year-old father to pancreatic cancer at 13. Diagnosed at stage three, he lived for nine more months. “I strongly believe that purpose can be found in everything that happens,” Feygin...
CANCER
aithority.com

GE Healthcare Advances Precision Radiation Therapy Solutions With New Products, Partners And Solutions At #Astro21

At this year’s ASTRO 2021 event, GE Healthcare will showcase over 15 innovative multi-modality radiation therapy solutions, offering medical practitioners imaging tools and support they need to improve patient-centered care and advance the practice of precision medicine. “GE Healthcare aims to drive improved patient outcomes through cutting-edge multi-modality radiation therapy...
HEALTH
biospace.com

Radiology Information Systems Market: Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and bone disorders to drive the market

Radiology information systems (RIS) are a part of electronic health record systems and track a patient’s utilization of radiology services throughout a treatment procedure. These days, RIS utilize a software suite, with digitization of the process helping ensure accuracy and minimizing data loss due to manual errors. As a part of hospital information systems, RIS have immensely grown in importance in the last few years and have now become full-fledged components of the overall healthcare industry.
CANCER
biospace.com

Proton Therapy Market: Rise in prevalence of cancer patients to drive the market

Proton therapy is a technologically advanced form of radiation treatment that can deliver required doses of radiation. It takes just minutes to deliver a high level of radiation in a number of treatment sessions. Proton therapy uses accelerated subatomic particles called protons to send a high level of energy directly to the tumor site through a magnetically-guided beam. In proton therapy, particles of proton are accelerated to about two-thirds the speed of light, or more than 100,000 miles per second, to destroy cancer cells. Proton therapy differs from traditional radiation therapy in the way energy is delivered to a patient. Advantages of proton therapy are lower risk of treatment induced disorders, better quality of life during and after treatment, precise dose delivery, and fewer side effects than intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). Proton therapy is effective for both adult and pediatric patients. The two types of proton delivery systems are pencil beam scanning and passive scattering. Pencil beam scanning employs 3D images to determine the tumor's exact location, allowing therapy delivery to that precise shape, size, and depth. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide and cancer deaths are expected to continue to rise to over 13.1 million by 2030.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
biospace.com

Enalare Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed with Lead Product ENA-001 in a Propofol Induced Respiratory Depression Study

PRINCETON, N.J., November 4, 2021 (Newswire.com) - Enalare Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for patients suffering from life threatening critical care conditions, announced today that it has dosed the first subject with its lead product ENA-001 in a propofol induced respiratory depression study. This study aims to demonstrate the ability of ENA-001 to reverse respiratory depression induced through administration of propofol, a central nervous system depressant commonly utilized globally as a surgical anesthetic. To date, there is no approved product indicated for the reversal of respiratory depression induced by propofol.
PRINCETON, NJ
targetedonc.com

Precision Medicine According to Histologic Subtype in Renal Cell Carcinoma

During a presentation at the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium, Bradley McGregor, MD, discussed analyses of outcomes based on histology in major RCC clinical trials, and how this approach will shape the future of treatment. In non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC), specific therapeutic strategies exist for most genomic subtypes....
CANCER
biospace.com

With Positive Results in Fabry Disease, Sangamo Heading for Phase III

Sangamo Therapeutics announced positive preliminary findings from its ongoing Phase I/II STAAR clinical trial on the effectiveness of gene therapy candidate isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) in treating Fabry disease. ST-920 is administered as a one-time infusion without the need for preconditioning. It is currently being evaluated in participants undergoing enzyme replacement...
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The truth about Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Pfizer revealed a new pill Friday that can cut the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 89%. The Pfizer COVID pill would need to be taken within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms, the company said. Can Pfizer’s pill stop COVID-19 symptoms?. To measure the pill’s...
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Smoking marijuana could lead to breakthrough COVID cases, study finds

Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found. The study, published last Tuesday in World Psychology, found that those with a substance use disorder (SUD) — a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco — were more likely to contract the coronavirus after receiving both of their vaccination shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
News4Jax.com

The first signs and symptoms of lung cancer

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than colorectal, breast and prostate cancers combined but what do you know about it? Do you have to be a smoker to get it? Are you more likely to get it as a man or a woman? The answer may surprise you.
CANCER
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy