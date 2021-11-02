CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting at home of Gilroy council member leaves 1 dead, 3 injured; suspect arrested

By CHRISTIAN MARTINEZ
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting this weekend at the home of a Gilroy City Council member that left one teenager dead and three others wounded. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, where a...

Fox News

Teen, 16, charged in August killing of Baltimore girl, 15, police say

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the August killing of a 15-year-old girl, police said Monday. The unidentified 16-year-old male suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Ja’Nyi Weeden, the Baltimore Police Department said. He is charged with first-degree murder. Authorities did...
BALTIMORE, MD
CrimeOnline

Cellmate Slams Mentally-Disabled Jailed Teen on Concrete Floor, Stabs Him to Death: Reports

An intellectually-disabled man who was housed in a Texas jail died on Sunday, days after he was reportedly left brain dead from an attack carried out by his cellmate. On October 29, Harris County inmate Michael Ownby, 25, allegedly stabbed and kicked Fred Harris, 19, in addition to slamming his head on a concrete floor. KHOU obtained records that stated that Ownby not only attacked a guard a day before the deadly incident, but his criminal history includes a violence charge involving a relative.
MONTROSE, NY
CBS Philly

2 Women Shot, Killed Inside Illegal Speakeasy In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have now identified the two women who were shot and killed inside an illegal speakeasy on Thursday night in North Philadelphia. One of them was a mother of six. Eyewitness News spoke to the heartbroken grandfather of Irene McNair. He didn’t want to be identified but said he has a message to his granddaughter’s killer. “Turn yourself in. If you were man enough to pull that trigger, to kill two innocent women, you should be man enough to suffer your consequences,” he said. A makeshift memorial now stands on the steps of an abandoned church that had been used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KWTX

Authorities arrest suspect in deadly Halloween shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. marshals and Killeen police officers on Friday, November 5, arrested Perry Tyshawn Davis, 43, a man wanted for murder in connection to the Halloween shooting death of Jhirmack Wartell Brown. An arrest warrant charging murder was issued against Davis on November 3. The suspect was...
KILLEEN, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim identified who was found shot dead outside the North Braddock police station

Officers from the North Braddock Police Department responding to the sound of gunshots right outside the station house on Tuesday night found a man dead in the street. The incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. near the corner of Bell Avenue and Anderson Street, according to Allegheny County homicide detectives, who responded to the scene to assist.
BRADDOCK, PA
cbslocal.com

Man Found Dead In What Police Believe Was Dog Attack

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly mauling by a dog in McKeesport. Allegheny County Homicide is investigating a death believed to be the result of a dog attack, McKeesport Police Captain of Detectives Christopher Halaszynski said. NewsChopper 2 flew over Grover Street Friday...
MCKEESPORT, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police: Ex-corrections employee fatally shot boyfriend in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman who used to be a federal corrections employee is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Sunday night after he tried ending their relationship, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Northwest 197th Lane and Northwest 29th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WGN News

29-year-old man shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Englewood community area Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was driving in a vehicle in the 2100 block of West 71st Street at approximately 6 p.m. when a car pulled up behind him and two occupants inside exited and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Philly

Preliminary Hearing For Fiston Ngoy, Man Charged In SEPTA Train Rape, Will Be Continued At Later Date

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charged with raping a woman on the El train last month, will be continued at a later date. Eyewitness News has learned the 35-year-old’s hearing is being rescheduled for Nov. 29 due to some staff changes on the District Attorney’s side of the case. Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest. The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday leaves one woman dead, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Department is currently investigating a homicide after two people were shot Saturday evening near the Citadel Mall. CSPD says officers were on a call for service around 5:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Galley Road when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. Officers checked the area The post Shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday leaves one woman dead, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WSB Radio

Northern Mississippi shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

CRENSHAW, Miss. — Two people died and three others were hurt in a shooting late Sunday in northern Mississippi’s Quitman County, authorities said. Update 11:03 a.m. EDT Oct. 25: Family members identified the slain victims to WHBQ-TV as Derrick Smalls Jr. and 19-year-old Deshun Anderson. Authorities told the news station...
CRENSHAW, MS
CBS News

Boise mall shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

At least two people were killed and four were injured after a shooting at a mall in Boise, police officials said Monday. The suspect, who was apprehended at the scene, was hospitalized and is in critical condition, city officials said. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said police responded to reports...
BOISE, ID
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Officer Survives After Suspect Shoots Him In Lake Highlands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer is recovering after a suspect shot him in the hand the morning of Nov. 8. The suspect Roberto J. Morfin, 25 was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault public servant. The injured officer remains in the hospital and is in stable condition. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia speaks to reporters after an officer was shot while responding to a burglary. (courtesy: DPD Facebook) “He sustained a serious injury to his hand, but he’s in stable condition. I spoke to him earlier, and he’s in good spirits,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “He may need surgery as there was some bone that was hit. He’s just a very brave individual… he did an unbelievable job and we’re proud of him.” It happened at the Residents of North Highlands apartments in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. The officer was shot at four times after responding to a burglary in progress. He had confronted the suspect who was “banging and kicking on the door,” according to Chief Garcia. Only one of the four bullets struck the officer. The suspect then took off. Mesquite police joined the search and eventually caught the suspect. Roberto J. Morfin mugshot (Dallas PD)          
DALLAS, TX
WOWK 13 News

Man shot to death while attempting to rob 77-year-old man

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon while attempting to rob a 77-year-old man in the city’s Chatham community area, according to police. Police said the 77-year-old man was in an open garage of a residence in the 500 block of East 89th Street at approximately 12:22 p.m. when an unknown vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL

