Italy Is Only A Board, And A Bite, Away

Eat, shriek and be merry with the Ghost Mont Blanc desserts from Ettore’s, billowing right on cue for Halloween. Eyeing the similarities between the mountain-top-like contours of the traditional chestnut-flavored European pastry and the charming bedsheet embodiment of a cartoon spook, the Arden-Arcade bakery’s Swiss founder and former pâtissier Ettore Ravazzolo conjured the confectionary Casper nearly 25 years ago. Building the three-bite delight starts with a sugar cookie base coated with a light layer of raspberry jam. Chocolate sponge cake is next, followed by a peak of house-made pastry cream flavored with Callebaut white chocolate. A coating of thin dark chocolate seals the chilled tiers—and provides a hauntingly satisfying Eskimo Pie-style snap that contrasts the dreamy, whipped interior—for a final drape of white fondant decorated with silly sugar peepers. After all, ghouls just wanna have fun.
