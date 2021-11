Bras For a Cause held their 9th annual auction on Oct 23, and the organization says it was the best event to date. "We had an outstanding auction, best year ever!" Said Cheryl Donoven, Bras for a Cause president. "We have to thank this generous community that we all call home. We have helped more than 400 individuals battling cancer and have dispersed over $1 million in assistance in our nine years! What we raised Saturday will help us continue in our mission, and we are already planning for our big ten year auction."

