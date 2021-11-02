CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Rowe Explains Process Behind New Show ‘How America Works’

By Quentin Blount
 7 days ago
If you are a fan of Mike Rowe in Dirty Jobs, then you are going to love hearing him talk about the new show, How America Works.

It probably goes without saying, but Mike Rowe is best known as the man on Dirty Jobs. Rowe starred in the Discovery Channel series from 2005 to 2012. If you have ever watched it, then you know what it’s all about. Rowe follows alongside workers across the country who are tasked with performing difficult, strange, and sometimes disgusting duties. In addition to that, Rowe also starred in a very similar show for CNN called Somebody’s Gotta Do It.

But now he has a brand new series. And that is How America Works. It will be airing on the FOX Business Network and Rowe is responsible for a lot of the behind-the-scenes work. He will narrate the show along with serving as an executive producer. The first debuted on the network back on September 20 and currently airs on Monday evenings at 8 p.m. ET.

Mike Rowe Goes Into Detail About His New Show

Similar to Dirty Jobs and Somebody’s Gotta Do It, How America Works will give viewers a behind-the scenes look at our nation’s most essential industries. Mike Rowe spoke about his new show in a recent interview with Parade.

“It’s a way to pay a tribute to the part of our workforce that often goes forgotten or ignored,” Rowe said.

Just like with his other shows, Rowe has always had a passion for showing off America’s most under-appreciated jobs. Giving them the spotlight and being able to see the job through their eyes is something that the veteran television star takes pride in.

“Our cameras go into these places simply to document the truth of the day,” Rowe explained. “It’s a look at the most important industries in our country through the eyes of a few of the people who live and breath these jobs every day.”

For example, Rowe focuses on the lumber industry in one of the episodes of How America Works. Obviously, lumber is a commodity that helps shape our every day lives. It helps keep the country as we know it sheltered, heated, furnished, and a whole lot more. But getting the raw material from the forests and into our homes is not an easy job.

“We will follow two or three people in Alaska who are in the business of getting trees down, getting trees cut, getting lumber on a barge, getting the barge to port and so forth.”

Working in the lumber industry takes old-fashioned grit, huge pieces of machinery, and nerves of steel. It’s widely considered to be one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.

