CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US Navy Announces Cause of Nuclear Submarine’s Collision in South China Sea

By Matthew Memrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okncP_0cjkeyeG00

US Navy officials blamed a nuclear submarine’s collision in the South China Sea on an undersea mountain.

Business Insider reported on the news on Monday after a month-long investigation.

At first, officials said the USS Connecticut hit an unidentified object on Oct. 2.

The submarine is one of three Seawolf-class nuclear-powered attack submarines in the US Navy. Investigators said the sub went through an uncharted area in the sea.

An earlier Navy statement created multiple possibilities for the collision in international waters. Crew members suffered no life-threatening (moderate) injuries, and the submarine did not have any significant damage from the Oct. 2 incident.

Officials did not publicly say the location of the undersea mountain but provided the information to some reporters after releasing news of the collision.

Navy officials took their time to conclude the collision. Last week, they still did not have a cause but said indications narrowed the object to an undersea mountain.

China Capitalizes On Investigation

The country, which has fought over territory of areas in the South China Sea, put out its own information about the incident.

Chinese officials accused the investigation of being a cover-up while calling Americans “irresponsible” for giving few details on what happened.

After the country’s alligations, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said: “It is an odd way of covering something up when you put a press release out about it.”

But Chinese officials continue to use the whole “lack of transparency” barb to deflect from its presence in the South China Sea. One website, Sandboxx, estimated that the Chinese Navy operates at least 300 ships in the area.

One massive reason for the significant naval presence is the crucial shipping lanes of products coming to and from China.

In August, CNN reported that the US Navy had 34 ships in the South China Sea in various stages of production. Earlier this year, the Chinese Navy surpassed the United States’s Navy for having the world’s largest fleet.

Who’s At Fault In Navy Sub Collision

The Seventh Fleet commander will decide on any punishments or accountability actions, according to the investigation.

But, ultimately, we may never know. I mean, we don’t know the true extent of the submarine’s damage, right?

The public still doesn’t know how the submarine ran into the undersea mountain or if crew and command are responsible for going off-course.

While the entire investigation is not public knowledge yet, the submarine is in Guam getting some repairs. It may have to go to another site for more work.

Business Insider reported that if the USS Connecticut has to go to a public shipyard for repairs, there’s no telling how long it will take for complete repairs amid a backlog of other ship repairs.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
Kokomo Tribune

Iran releases footage of alleged incident with US navy

Iran has released video from an alleged clash with the US navy last month in the Gulf of Oman. Iran claims the US forces were attempting to board a tanker to confiscate Iranian crude oil. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby rejected the claims in a press conference.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Waters
IBTimes

US Submarine Commander Fired After Crash Into Sea Mountain

The US Navy on Thursday sacked the commanding officer, executive officer and top enlisted sailor of a nuclear-powered submarine that crashed into an underwater mountain, saying the October 2 accident was preventable. Commander Cameron Aljilani and two others were removed from their positions following an investigation into the crash in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Submarines#South China Sea#Nuclear Submarine#Business Insider#The Uss Connecticut#The Us Navy#Chinese#Americans#Pentagon#The Chinese Navy#Cnn
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders will give the Navy anything but more ships

The Navy has seen better days. In the 1980s, it reached nearly 600 ships and became an ever-present reminder of U.S. strength around the world. Today, we are just short of 300 vessels, a ceiling we have been unable to crack in 15 years. Under President Joe Biden’s direction, the fleet would shrink further.
MILITARY
13newsnow.com

US Navy defends USS Chafee's interaction with Russian destroyer

WASHINGTON — The United States Navy is pushing back information related to a recent ship interaction in the Sea of Japan. The Navy said the guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG-90) was conducting "routine operations" in international waters on October 15 when a Russian destroyer came within approximately 65 yards of the ship.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Navy fires 2 top officers of submarine damaged in collision

The Navy said Thursday it fired the two senior officers of a nuclear-powered attack submarine that was damaged in an underwater collision last month in the South China Sea. A sailor who served as a senior enlisted adviser to the commander and the executive officer was also removed from his position The actions were taken by Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, based in Japan “Thomas determined sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident,” according to a 7th Fleet...
MILITARY
thedrive

China's National Insignia Appears On U.S. Navy Adversary F/A-18 Hornet

Chinese insignia on Navy jets, as well as full planned PLA-inspired paint schemes and new patches, reflect how China is now America's 'pacing threat.'. The U.S. Navy's Fighter Squadron Composite 12, or VFC-12, also known as the "Fighting Omars," has released a picture that shows one of the unit's F/A-18s sporting the national insignia of the Chinese military on the tail rather than a more typical Soviet/Russian-style red star. The unit, which also goes by its callsign, Ambush, is one of four squadrons in the Navy that provide specialized "red air" adversary training support. The War Zone was first to report last year that VFC-12 planned to apply entire new paint schemes mimicking those worn by Chinese jets, among others, to some of its new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, reflecting a U.S. military-wide shift in attention to China as America's so-called preeminent "pacing threat."
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

284K+
Followers
28K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy