CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blues Beat: Samantha Fish bringing live show to FTC

By Domenic Forcella
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs live entertainment continues with shows across the state, Blues Beat reminds everyone to call ahead before attending an event. COVID-19 protocols are still in place. FTC Warehouse has Samantha Fish on Wednesday. Fish can take you for a ride in the country, blow your blues away, or body slam you...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Samantha Fish Plays It Fast & Loud At Brooklyn Bowl [Photos/Videos]

You could feel the energy right away: Saturday night, the night before Halloween, and the crowd at Brooklyn Bowl was ready to rock as Samantha Fish’s band took the stage. But Sam was hanging back, letting things heat up just a little more before strapping on her white Gibson SG and lighting the house on fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
gratefulweb.com

River Kittens join Samantha Fish on tour as direct support

Today, St. Louis, Missouri based duo River Kittens have announced that they will be joining Samantha Fish on tour for several dates along the East Coast beginning November 7 in Philadelphia. Following their run with Fish, the duo will join The Allman Family Revival as the only opening act for the full 19-day cross-country tour and celebration of the life, spirit and music of Gregg Allman, hosted by his son, Blues Music Award-winning Devon Allman, and anchored by his group, The Allman Betts Band.
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Samantha Fish at Asbury Hall

Kansas City blues rock guitarist and singer Samantha Fish will perform at Asbury Hall @ Babeville in Buffalo on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Her sixth album, “Faster,” produced by Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting) was released Sept. 10 on Rounder Records. “The whole record has a theme of taking charge and...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Lesh
Person
Jesse Ed Davis
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Joe Tex
Person
John Mayall
Person
Walter Trout
Person
Samantha Power
Person
Samantha Fish
NYS Music

Rick Wakeman Brings Gifts of Keyboard Wizardry and Gab to Bearsville Theater

Prog rockers are not a group known for their sense of humor. But there is one towering prog godhead who is top of the heap as an instrumental virtuoso and teller of ridiculously entertaining tales, ones featured in his surprisingly stupendous memoir, Grumpy Old Rock Star. It’s Rick Wakeman, the keyboard wizard whose riffs can be heard on some of the most memorable works of Yes, The Strawbs, David Bowie, Cat Stevens, T. Rex, Al Stewart and a boatload of his symphonic solo albums.
MUSIC
heraldcourier.com

Blues vet Mac Arnold brings it home to Bristol

The Mac Arnold show at Delta Blues BBQ, which was to have staged Friday night, has been postponed due to the prospect of rain. Delta Blues BBQ will announce a new date at a later time. Born nearly 80 years ago to a South Carolina sharecropper, Mac Arnold made a...
BRISTOL, TN
kuvo.org

The Night Beat — Blue Note Records Feature

Tune in to The Night Beat with your host Doug Crane on Wednesday, November 10, as he features a few albums on the Blue Note label that share something in common: They were all recorded on November 10. Among them is Larry Young’s “Unity” from 1965, Horace Silver’s “Six Pieces of Silver” (1956), Art Blakey’s “Africaine” (1959), and Clifford Jordan’s “Cliff Craft” (1957).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Rock#The Blues#The Kansas City Star#Canned Heat#Infinity Hall#Jeff Pevar Friends
101.9 KING FM

November Brings Great Country Artists for Live Shows in Cheyenne

The month of November is going to be pretty good to Cheyenne in terms of live shows from some great artists in the Country genre!. About the time that November rolls around, every one starts thinking of Thanksgiving, the transition from fall to winter-esque weather, and the fast approaching holiday season in general. But in Cheyenne, we'll have some high quality acts in the realm of Country music that we're looking forward to throughout the new month.
CHEYENNE, WY
Napa Valley Register

Blue Note Napa returns to live inside shows with Fuller and Greensill

Singer Kellie Fuller is beset with a dilemma facing many women who have spent the last year and a half wearing sweats: What to wear and where to find a dress. Meanwhile, pianist Mike Greensill — who has done his shows online during this time — promises that he will wear pants.
NAPA, CA
American Songwriter

Buffalo Nichols’ Debut Album Brings Back the Blues

Singer/songwriter Buffalo Nichols’ newest record is an exploration into the importance of blues when it comes to the Black experience. Formerly part of the folk duo Nickel & Rose, Nichols decided to branch off from the group to get back to his roots and write music that felt more meaningful.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Music
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Watch Jennifer Hudson Delivering a Knockout to Cap DNC Night 3

Jennifer Kate Hudson or as fans know her, “J.Hud”, has a rich history just the same as the democratic party. They both have been dealing with their separate histories for the Sam Cooke’s amazing song, “A Change Is Gonna Come”. At the Democratic National Convention, all three comes together for the third evening on Wednesday night. J.Hud the popular and beautiful American singer offers a cheerful and nailing performance under the tiffany dome. This overwhelming performance did take place at the Harold Washington Cultural Center which is located in Jennifer’s hometown, Chicago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy