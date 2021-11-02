CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Zakk Wylde Is Playing On Entire Album

By Skyler Graham
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ozzy Osbourne announced his upcoming album at the beginning of October, he revealed that Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton and Zakk Wylde would all be featured on the album. As of today, Osbourne confirmed that Wylde will not only be featured on the album — he will be playing guitar on...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's life is being turned into a movie

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will have their life stories immortalised in film, as their relationship is set to be the subject of a new movie adaptation. Rock musician Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon will have their eventful lives portrayed on screen in the untitled film, which will reportedly follow a biopic format and centre on the bond that has kept the couple close for so many years.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Post Malone
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Slash
Person
Elton John
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Pens Emotional Statement After Death of Malcolm Dome

Heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne is paying tribute to his friend and legendary music writer Malcolm Dome, who passed away at the age of 66. For those at home who don’t know, Malcolm Dome was an English music journalist. Dome wrote about rock and heavy metal beginning in 1979. He has published several books on artists such as AC/DC, Metallica, and Led Zeppelin. But in addition to that, he also wrote pieces for outlets like Record Mirror, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, and more.
CELEBRITIES
metalinsider.net

New Ozzy Osbourne record to feature Zakk Wylde on guitar throughout

Zakk Wylde will appear on the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album, on every song. The guitarist, who had practically cut his metal teeth under Ozzy in the Blizzard of Ozz, playing with the Prince of Darkness for over 35 years on and off, returns to the fold once again after building a tremendous career with the formation of Black Label Society. Zakk did not appear on Ozzy’s 2020 release Ordinary Man because of touring obligations.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Writing#Black Label Society#Doom Crew Inc
societyofrock.com

Zakk Wylde Says He’ll Play Guitar On New Ozzy Record

After previously saying he won’t be involved on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, Zakk Wylde now shares that he’ll be playing the rhythm guitar on the record. Osbourne recently shared that he enlisted the help of guitar heroes Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, and now it seemed like Wylde had joined the star-studded lineup.
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne’s star-studded 13th album will land within six months, says Sony

The new solo album from Ozzy Osbourne is on the way soon, according to a recent financial statement issued by Sony. The legendary Black Sabbath leader is among a suite of artists said to have new releases “anticipated over the next six months”, appearing alongside the likes of A$AP Rocky, Adele, the Black Eyed Peas, Rick Ross and Travis Scott.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Zakk Wylde’s Guns N’ Roses Jam Inspired Black Label Society Song

Zakk Wylde revealed that his mid-'90s jam sessions with members of Guns N' Roses inspired a song that ended up on Black Label Society's debut album. The BLS bandleader and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist linked up with Slash, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum and Dizzy Reed for a pseudo-"audition" around 1995. While the dual-lead guitar approach proved unsuccessful, the ensuing jam sessions gave Wylde some material for Black Label Society's 1999 debut album, Sonic Brew.
MUSIC
967 The Eagle

These Ozzy Osbourne Album Covers Are Now 500 Piece Puzzles

Ozzy Osbourne's first four solo albums are now 500 piece puzzles. Many artists have come out with puzzles, including Metallica who has 500 piece puzzles for their albums Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, as well as their albums from the 2000s, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
sidestagemagazine.com

OZZY OSBOURNE AND LEMMY KILMISTER REUNITED IN ANIMATED VIDEO FOR THEIR “HELLRAISER” DUET

OZZY OSBOURNE and his longtime friend and colleague Lemmy Kilmister of MOTÖRHEAD are reunited one last time in the new animated clip for their mash-up duet of “Hellraiser.” The clip is an homage to their decades-long friendship. Produced by Hey Beautiful Jerk and directed by Mark Szumski and Gina Niespodziani, the video opens with OZZY and Lemmy hanging out at the infamous Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Blvd. (Lemmy’s unofficial second home) surrounded by friends. The two are transported from a calm day playing video games in the bar to a post-apocalyptic world where they battle evil forces before ultimately returning to the bar, where they pick up their video game as if nothing had occurred. Watch the clip here.
VIDEO GAMES
worcestermag.com

Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde talks about upcoming album ahead of Palladium show

Zakk Wylde is one of the best guitarists on the planet and he has quite the resume to back this claim. Every metal fan knows him as the guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne from the late ‘80s until the mid-2000s. He’s also collaborated with the likes of The Allman Brothers Band, Yngwie Malmsteen, Eric Gales and Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy, just to name a few.
WORCESTER, MA
societyofrock.com

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Confirms Biopic Is A Go

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager Sharon previously told Daily Mail about a possible biopic on their well-publicized relationship. The yet-untitled feature film from Polygram Entertainment will follow a biopic format, and Oscar nominee Lee Hall will be scripting it. Sharon and her kids Jack Osbourne and Aimée Osbourne are set to produce it via Osbourne Media along with Polygram Entertainment’s Michele Anthony and David Blackman and Sony Pictures’ Andrea Giannetti.
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album Expected To Be Released Within The Next Few Months

A new financial statement posted online by Sony has revealed that the new Ozzy Osbourne album is expected to be released within the next six months. Of course the operative word on the statement being "anticipated." You'll also notice that superscript 2 next to the word releases, which points to another statement clarifying "Selected upcoming releases, which may include albums and/or tracks, are subject to change."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Randy Rhoads posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as Kirk Hammett, Tom Morello and Zakk Wylde pay tribute

Late Ozzy Osbourne legend Randy Rhoads has been posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The recipient of the Musical Excellence Award – which is given to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music” – Rhoads was inducted into the hallowed Rock Hall by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello during the 2021 ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday (October 31).
CELEBRITIES
hennemusic.com

Ozzy Osbourne tops the hennemusic Hot 10

Ozzy Osbourne tops this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. The rocker is sharing details about the upcoming release of an expanded 40th anniversary digital edition of his 1981 classic, “Diary Of A Madman.”. Read all about it in this week’s top story!. The HH10 is a list of the most-viewed rock...
MUSIC
Power 96

26 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Releases Comeback Album ‘Ozzmosis’

Today no one really takes rock and roll retirement seriously, but when Ozzy Osbourne announced his 1991 album No More Tears was going to be his swan song fans took it to heart, especially since the tour that followed was called No More Tours. But Ozzy soon realized that being back home was far less fun than being on the road and playing for adoring audiences was far preferable to watching the History Channel for hours on end. So Osbourne put a new band together and on Oct. 24, 1995 he released his seventh studio album, Ozzmosis, which put him right back at the top of the metal hierarchy four years after he announced his initial retirement.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Ozzy Osbourne tributes Randy Rhoads with new Flying High Again video

Ozzy Osbourne is sharing a new video version of “Flying High Again” in sync with the November 5 release of an expanded 40th anniversary digital edition of his 1981 classic album, “Diary Of A Madman.”. The clip for the set’s original lead single doubles as a tribute to the late...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy