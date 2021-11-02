Penns Grove wards off Gateway in SJG1 Tourney - Boys soccer recap

Enrique Mutsoli set a new school record of 35 goals in a single season after scoring five times with two assists as Lyndhurst won at home, 8-1, over New Milford. The old school record was 32 goals and Mutsoli now has scored 66 times so far in his four years at Lyndhurst (11-5), just three shy of setting a new school record for that milestone.

LYNDHURST, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO