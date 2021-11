Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is finally here, but how many chapters are in the game? Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy is a fully single-player adventure with a strong story and plenty of secrets to discover. The game allows players to make choices that can alter the story and the team’s opinion of Star-Lord, so there’s a lot to see before the credits roll. Exactly how long will it take to see the ending though? Here are all the chapters in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO