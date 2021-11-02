CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Local employment attorney reacts to Tyson’s COVID-19 policy

By Will Moclair
 7 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Monday is the deadline for all Tyson employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs.

This is unless they have a religious or medical exemption, however, even those Tyson employees who do have an exemption accepted are finding themselves in a difficult situation.

According to Tyson, those who have been granted a religious or medical exemption are the only option available to them to be placed on unpaid leave.

Tyson Tours New Don Tyson School of Innovation

However, according to one local employment lawyer, it legally has to provide other options.

“A blanket policy that says everybody, without regard to your circumstance, has to get unpaid leave. That’s a sort of blanket policy that would not be legal. You have to look into each individual employee,” says WH Law attorney Chris Burks. “There’s the American Disabilities Act, and there is also Title VII which provides for religious freedoms.”

Tyson Responds to Graphic Video

Burks admits he hasn’t had the chance to work on a Tyson COVID-19 policy case yet, but he says any employer that does not follow federal employment law could be subject to a class-action lawsuit.

Similar to the United Airlines case which he says also violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It requires employers to make individual determinations about the particular circumstances of each employee, and if they’re not doing that’s a violation of law,” says Burks.

Tyson is Hiring

We reached out to Tyson to react to Burks claims; it says, “accommodations are approved on an individual basis. In some cases, those who choose to not be vaccinated and have requested and been provided accommodation are placed on leave of absence.”

As of right now, 96% of Tyson employees are vaccinated, and according to Tyson’s CEO, the 4% who aren’t will have the opportunity to return to work and rejoin Tyson if they’re willing to get vaccinated.

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask […]
COVID-19 booster eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas have been distributing COVID-19 booster shots since late September. Since it was approved, viewers have been reaching out to us to express their confusion towards who is eligible and who is not.  According to viewers, pharmacy staff at different pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas may have varying standards […]
Local lawmakers react to the bipartisan infrastructure bill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas legislators have opposing views regarding the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed Congress on Friday.    State Senator Greg Leding says he couldn’t be happier the Infrastructure bill passed in congress, and he believes the improvements the state will be able to make because of it have been long overdue.  “It’s incredible […]
Local doctor gives mask recommendation as more kids get vaccinated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As more kids become eligible for vaccines, a local health professional is urging people under 18 to continue wearing masks for the time being. State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said we still have thousands of people in the state with COVID-19. As of Monday, November 8, that case count is more […]
Second Arkansas proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Melissa Fults proposed the new amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use. The proposal was filed Thursday and would legalize marijuana use for Arkansans over the age of 21. The proposal would allow one cultivation facility per 300,000 residents. Adults would be able to cultivate up to six marijuana seedlings and six mature […]
