In the stands at Wells Fargo Center last night, I got ready for player intros like I always do: screaming “SUCKS” after every opposing starter is named and cheering after every Sixers starter was named. The “SUCKS” part is hit-or-miss depending on who the Sixers are playing and what day of the week it is and whether they have a true villain on their squad. When Blazers guard Damian Lillard was introduced, there wasn't a “SUCKS” to be heard in the arena. Lillard received an applause as if he was starting at guard for the Sixers.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO