President Biden and other big-name Democrats are rallying supporters to turn out for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, with Election Day just a day away. Mr. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others took to social media in out a last-minute, get-out-the-vote message to help Mr. McAuliffe, who is neck and neck with Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor. They also expressed support for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is up for reelection.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO