Johnson County is accepting Child Care Assistance Expansion Grant applications. The purpose of the funding is to create additional opportunities for Johnson County families eligible for Child Care Assistance (CCA) to access quality child care in their community. Specifically, this funding is intended to create additional slots that serve children receiving Child Care Assistance. Funding will be used to incentivize child care centers that expand the number of slots available in their program to children age 0-5 and not yet in kindergarten that are eligible for Child Care Assistance.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO