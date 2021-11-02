CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HALL CHINA AUCTION

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrawser Auctions has been commissioned to sell the Hall China Collection for...

www.reviewonline.com

northeastoregonnow.com

PCA to Host Online Auction

The Pendleton Center for the Arts hosts a Gala Auction every other year, and last year the pandemic took the event online. That adaptation came with a silver lining – the discovery of an online platform that made the event easy for both staff and patrons. So easy, in fact, that this year PCA is hosting an off-year auction event to compliment their holiday programming.
ADVOCACY
Columbian

Auction offers ‘Munsters’ memorabilia

Get ready for the big garage sale at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Fans of classic ‘60s sitcom “The Munsters” are in for a post-Halloween treat: A massive auction of one-of-a-kind collectibles from the classic show, with rarities including Grandpa’s electric chair, Lily’s signature gown and Eddie’s familiar two-piece suit — with short pants, of course, and a minimum opening bid of $2,000.
SHOPPING
Financial Times

The best November auctions

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. The treasures of the Sitwell family at Weston Hall. Portraits by Cecil Beaton are just one treat on offer as the treasures of Weston Hall, the legendary Northamptonshire...
BEAUTY & FASHION
infosecurity-magazine.com

Apple-1 Computer to be Auctioned

Apple fans will have the opportunity to purchase a rare piece of cyber history when an Apple-1 computer is auctioned off tomorrow. The machine was hand-built by Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs, and others in garage in Los Altos, California, in 1976 and 1977. It has been listed by California-based auction house John Moran Auctioneers in their Postwar and Contemporary Art and Design auction, which begins November 9 at 11:30am PST.
ELECTRONICS
voice-tribune.com

Art of Bourbon Online Auction

An intimate evening for Pappy Van Winkle headlined the Speed Art Museum’s online “Art of Bourbon” auction on Sept. 23. The auction included some of the world’s most hard-to-find whiskeys. Among the bottles was a rare, numbered $12,500 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-year from the 1990s.
SHOPPING
wxbc1043.com

Hardinsburg Rotary Radio Auction

Below is a listing of the items to be auctioned off on November 1, 2021 beginning at 4:15 PM. • Two (2) weeknights (Sun-Thurs) lodging in a 2 bedroom cabin at Mountain Laurel Lake – Donated by the Mattingly’s. • 1 dessert a month for a year – donated by...
HARDINSBURG, KY
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs still in strong demand. Goats steady. 477 head of small animals. Good quality feeder cattle showing good interest with lots of buyer participation. Slaughter cows down $6-$8 due to being backed up at the plants. Thank you for your continued support. Also a big thank you to all our employees for putting the long hours and working tirelessly to make it all happen!
AGRICULTURE
wallowa.com

Auction brings in record amount

ENTERPRISE — This year’s 4-H Radio Auction brought in more money to support 4-H activities than at any time in its 34-year history — more than $16,000. According to Eileen Williams, auction chairwoman, the auction went, “very, very well and brought in the highest income we’d ever gotten from it.” The auction itself garnered $15,208 and there was $1,050 in cash donations. The auction, held Saturday, Oct. 9, was conducted by phone hosted by KWVR radio.
ENTERPRISE, OR
myprogressnews.com

Beichner Auction: Fred S. Serafine Estate Auction

EMLENTON, PA 16373 – BUTLER CO. LOCATED: Exit 42 of I-80 (Emlenton). Take Rt. 38 South approx. 1 mile to Courson Lane. Watch for BEICHNER Auction Signs. CAR: 1988 Delta Royale 4 Door, 122,782 miles, Titled, Not Inspd. COLLECTIBLES: Brass Locomotive Bell; Blue Pepsi Cooler; RR Switch Lantern – no lense or insides; Murray Fire Chief Pedal Car; Tricycle; Griswold 320 2 Burner Hot Plate; Homemade Folk Art Train & Cars; Ertl John Deere 1/16th Toy Tractors; Victrola; Glass Front Book Case; Wood Wardrobe; Barn Lanterns & Oil Lamps; Crock Jug; Egg Basket; Meat Grinder w/Elec. Motor; Griswold #10 Baster; Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Skillets; 5 gal. Cream Cans; mid 60’s Chevrolet Tailgate; GOLF CART: Yamaha gas Golf Cart – runs?; LAWN & GARDEN: Swisher 6hp 22 Ton Log Splitter – like new; John Deere D130 Lawn Tractor w/Deck; Bolen G14 Lawn Tractor; Gang Mowers; Craftsman Lawn Valet; Wheel Barrow; Garden Tools; Misc Hand and Small Power Tools; Delta Scroll Saw; DeWalt Radial Arm Saw & Miter Saw; Small Air Compressor; 2 ton Floor Jack; Creeper; Saw Horses; Jack Stands; Wooden Work Bench; Wood Ladders; Revolving Hardware Bin; Misc. Boxes of Hardware and Related; (3) 10’ Garage Doors – used; Misc. Anderson Replacement Windows; HOUSEHOLDS: 4pc. Poster Bedroom Suite; Dressers; Sofa and Side Chairs; Recliners; Dining Table, Chairs, Buffet and China Cabinet; Trestle Table, Bench and 2 Chairs; Misc. Furniture pcs; Everyday Dishes; Kitchen Wares; Misc. Box Lots.
EMLENTON, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Beautiful Cat Breed in the World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
Forbes

November 8 Is The Day The US COVID-19 Travel Ban Ends

COVID-19 isn’t over. But the U.S. pandemic travel ban will finally ease on November 8, 2021, as fully vaccinated international travelers will be allowed to enter the United States. That is almost two years after the first ban (on travelers from China) was imposed in January of 2020. Should airlines,...
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Produces the Most Plastic Waste in the World

While some forms of plastic break down in 20 years, others take as long as 500. Millions of tons of plastic make their way into oceans each year. The company that produces the most plastic is Exxon Mobil. Plastic waste has become one of the greatest environmental disasters in history, and it is unlikely to […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Here’s how U.S. international travel rules are changing Monday

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow […]
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Take Five: Party time in Beijing

The highest-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party will gather in the coming days and are set to green-light another term for President Xi Jinping. U.S. inflation numbers may test the Federal Reserve's view of price pressures as transitory, while trade data and more Q3 company earnings will show whether supply-chain glitches are waning.
POLITICS
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis trademarks on the auction block

STURGIS — Here’s your chance. You could own trademarks associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The marks will be sold during an online auction by McPherson Auction & Realty which closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The marks belong to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Inc. SMRI officials said that through its volunteer...
STURGIS, SD
dsnews.com

DS5: Examining the Impact of Auctions

In the latest edition of DS5: Inside the Industry, we got the chance to speak with Mike Rawls, CEO of Xome. During the interview, which you can view in full via the embed below, Rawls shares insights about the current industry landscape, the auction process, and how homeowners who need to sell can make sure they’re not leaving equity on the table.
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...
OAKLAND, CA

