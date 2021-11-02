HALL CHINA AUCTION

ENTERPRISE — This year’s 4-H Radio Auction brought in more money to support 4-H activities than at any time in its 34-year history — more than $16,000. According to Eileen Williams, auction chairwoman, the auction went, “very, very well and brought in the highest income we’d ever gotten from it.” The auction itself garnered $15,208 and there was $1,050 in cash donations. The auction, held Saturday, Oct. 9, was conducted by phone hosted by KWVR radio.

ENTERPRISE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO