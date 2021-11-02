CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licensing recovery homes

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania has one of the highest drug overdose death rates in the nation, with the number of fatalities rising to 5,200 in 2020, according to an estimate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Countering the problem requires a multifaceted approach from the state Legislature, law enforcement and...

