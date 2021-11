(Publisher's note: We sent short questionnaires to candidates in various Butler County races beginning on Monday, Oct. 18 and asked for them to be returned by Monday, Oct. 25. For a variety of reasons, including our own shortcomings with finding a variety of contact information for all the candidates, not all were returned before our print deadline, but the Eclipse News-Review staff urges voters to reach out to all of the candidates in next week's city-school election race, even those with info listed here, to make an informed decision at the polls on Nov. 2. If your name is listed here without any answers and you did not receive a questionnaire for any reason, please e-mail publisher@parkersburgeclipse.com with your answers to the questions asked of the candidates below.)

