Red Carpet Green Dress (TM) with TENCEL (TM) and CLO Announces the Winners of their Global Sustainable Contest for Designers to Experiment with Virtual Design Technologies

Open to emerging and established designers over the age of 21, this year, applicants submitted a digital sketch of their sustainable red carpet design before the international contest closed on the 23rd of August 2021. One gown and one suit design were selected by the international contest judging panel, consisting of...

Photo & Video Tuts+

44 Best Typography T-Shirt Designs (Cool Customizable Text Designs)

Typography T-shirts are fabulous in so many ways. They're great for branding, celebrating an event, and sharing our views with the world. If you're looking for cool T-shirt text design templates you are in the right place. Today we're sharing 44 of the best typography T-shirt designs available at Placeit.
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday. While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite. For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as...
Neowin

Affinity Suite 1.10.3 (Designer, Photo, Publisher)

Affinity Photo is a professional photo editing tool with all the power you’ll ever need. Live retouch tools work in real time and its speed means there’s no waiting to see your results. Non-destructive editing, raw processing and end-to-end color management are standard, so Affinity Photo has all the features required to make beautiful photographs spring to life.
#Fashion Design#Sustainable Fashion#Celebrity Fashion#Red Carpet Green Dress#Tm#Clo#Rcgd Founder#Lenzing Ag#Tencel
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
Footwear News

Dr. Martens x Stüssy Collaborate on Workwear Boots Inspired by the ’60s

Dr. Martens and Stüssy have collaborated on new workwear-inspired boot. The men’s style is a re-imagination of Stüssy’s signature 6-eye boot inspired by one of Dr. Martens’ original work boots from the ’60s. Merging Stüssy’s California streetwear aesthetic with Dr. Martens’ 939 silhouette, the boot features a commando BEN outsole, padded collar and rope laces for a rugged look. The shoe is available in two colorways for $160, including wheat suede and black leather. Both feature Stüssy branding debossed below the collar pad and behind the tongue, and are finished with signature Dr. Martens details like their yellow welt stitching and AirWair...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Goes Dark in Sheer Cutout Gown and Sky-High Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Elle Fanning stunned in a daring new look for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Neon Demon” star stepped out in an edgy ensemble that was a far cry from her usual feminine style. The actress posed in a long-sleeved gown crafted from sheer black fabric, featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train. It also included a sharp backless cutout, adding to the look’s sleekness. The daring piece was layered over black briefs and a straplesss bralette. Fanning accessorized with a cluster of black silk flowers in her hair, as well as diamond...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
autodesk.com

Reinventing the (Bicycle) Wheel: Decathlon Designs with AI

Every year, nearly 130 million bicycles are produced around the globe. That’s more than 2.5 times the number of cars. Since the Draisine was invented in 1817, the bicycle has never ceased to evolve. Motivated by its climate-related commitments, sporting goods retailer Decathlon is using AI to build the performance...
Shape Magazine

Temporary Nail Tattoo Designs Are Now a (Brilliant) Thing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Temporary tattoos aren't just for kids — everyone should feel free to pile on quirky designs that they might not ink on themselves permanently. But if you feel that you've outgrown them, you might be more interested in a lesser-known, slightly more subtle application: temporary tattoo nail art.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Bold Colors, Beads & Purple Disco Ball Heels to Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

When it comes to fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross will always make a statement. On Tuesday night, the “Black-ish” star arrived at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles wearing a bright, blue beaded crop top that featured wide, boxy sleeves. Ross completed her look with a red midi skirt and a multi-colored Gucci purse. She tied her look together with a pair of diamond cuffed earrings. When it came to footwear, she opted for a pair of sparkly pointed, square-toe heels. For its fashion show, Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the Walk of Fame for a runway of...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Models a Lacy All-White Look Ahead of Her Wedding

Come next Thursday, Paris Hilton will be a married woman. The 40-year-old reality star, who is set to wed entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate, was spotted out and about with one of her beloved pooches on Friday afternoon. Hilton dressed in an all-white look that practically screamed “bride-to-be” for the outing. Smiling for photos and posing with fans, she wore a lacy white frock, Alice + Olivia’s Anaya, featuring a collar with a partial front-button closure and a tiered skirt. The “Cooking With Paris” star styled the romantic look with a pair of white leather Sergio Rossi...
aithority.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio(TM) Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

LeadsRx a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
aithority.com

CITIC Telecom CPC Launches new TrustCSI(TM) EDR Service – Check Point’s First Greater China Managed Service Partner Powered Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Solution

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, is partnering with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, to launch TrustCSI(TM) EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) Service.Traditional endpoint security doesn’t stop all known attacks. CITIC Telecom CPC’s managed endpoint security solution provides comprehensive endpoint protection at the highest security level, crucial to avoid security breaches and data compromise. TrustCSI(TM) EDR solution is built to protect organizations and the remote workforce from today’s complex threat landscape, provides visibility, protection, detection and proactive responses to cyber threats.
aithority.com

ForwardAI Announces Predict-as-a-Service(TM), an AI-powered Cash Flow Forecasting and Planning Tool for Financial Institutions’ Small Business Clients

ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, introduced Predict-as-a-Service, a cash flow forecasting and planning tool for financial institutions or fintechs that want to extend their business offerings by offering predictive data solutions to their small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) clients. ForwardAI’s Predict-as-a-Service platform...
theinspiredroom.net

How to Find Your Style + Favorite Design Books (Video)

While I love finding style inspiration in the online community, one of my FAVORITE ways to expand and grow more confident in my own style is to study the images of beautiful homes in design books. Holding a book in hand, turning the pages at a leisurely pace is the best! It’s a return to the past, something I learned to enjoy back in the days before we had so much (too much?) inspiration at our fingertips. I love the slower pace of savoring books. I find I appreciate the details so much more than quickly scrolling past thousands of teeny squares.
bloomberglaw.com

Global Sustainability Body Launches in Accounting Landmark (1)

The global movement to make companies report on the environmental, social and governance impacts of their activities took a major step toward reality on Wednesday, with the creation of a single standards setter under the auspices of the organization followed by most of the world. The new body—called the International...
dailycitizen.news

2021 America Recycles Day Billboard Design Contest winner announced

Eastbrook Middle School eighth-grader Lilliana Diaz is the overall winner of the 2021 America Recycles Day Billboard Design Contest hosted by the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority’s program Target Recycling at School. The winning design will be displayed on two billboards in Whitfield County (one on Chattanooga Road and the other...
