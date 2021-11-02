Shenendehowa boys blank CBA 2-0 for Class AA soccer championship

Holland ended its season by falling to #1 ranked Gull Lake in the Division 2 Regional Semifinal. Gull Lake scored the lone goal late in the first half. Despite playing well and getting scoring opportunities, Holland was not able to tie before the end of regulation. “Gull Lake is an excellent soccer team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “I was very proud of the way we played. We played with passion and determination. We just could not convert. I would like to thank our seniors for their dedication. I will miss them all very much.” The Holland senior class includes Nile Teague, Fabian Castillo, Luis Jimenez, Chris French, Pedro Ramirez, Chandler DeWitt, Isaiah Arredondo, Brett Timmer, Sam Jimenez, Levi Honderd, and Jackson VanHekken. Their leadership, maturity, and poise will be missed. Holland finished the season 15-4-3 and earned a Conference Championship and a District Championship.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO