Hitotomori Head Office / Hitotomori Architects

Structure Design: Komatsu Structure Design, Komatsu Structure Design, Hirotoshi Komatsu. Text description provided by the architects. The owner lived next to their parents' family home. There were some extended carports and eaves in the garden, and they lived by going back and forth while using the outside space. The front road was narrow and there was little traffic, so the exterior space, including the vacant lot opposite, was used as a garden for two families. Then, the owner built a new house in the vacant lot, and their grandmother lived in the house their older residence. The neighboring house on the south side was a one-story house and the ground was lowered by 1 m, so we placed the house as close to the south as possible and left as much of the open area and brightness of the vacant lot.

