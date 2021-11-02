CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitotomori Head Office / Hitotomori Architects

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers: NEW LIGHT POTTERY, Sonihouse, fabricscape. Hitotomori Head Office in Nara is our workplace - Hitototmori aims to provide not only architectural design but also “design for living” which includes ideas for a healthy life through the enrichment of interpersonal relationships and eating habits. We have restored a 140-year-old traditional Edo...

