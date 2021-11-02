CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily We Need to Talk Now

By Shaad D’Souza
 7 days ago
Lily Konigsberg has a question for the culture: What about Stacy? On “Proud Home,” the raging centerpiece of her oddball-fabulous debut, Lily We Need to Talk Now, she recasts Fountains of Wayne’s enduring “Stacy’s Mom” from the point of view of the jilted Stacy, a wry pop-cultural bloodletting some 18 years...

