CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Witness speaks about deadly shooting outside of a local bar in Odessa

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdLYu_0cjkSKHM00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Sunday morning at around 1:30 am, 24-year-old Christian Escarcega and 19-year-old Martin Monge Hernandez was involved in the shooting of 52-year-old Jesse Sanchez.

Lauren Balderas, a witness who was at Steins Bar when the shooting took place says that she knew something was wrong the moment she saw an ambulance and police outside.

“The bar just very abruptly said sign your tabs, it’s time to go,” says Balderas.

According to Steins Bar management, the incident did not happen at any of the bars in the area but rather in the parking lot.

Steins gave a brief statement reading ” This had nothing to do with any of the bars out here. this was so random and unfortunate”.

Balderas, one of the witnesses on the scene says that Steins made sure to keep everyone inside the building until the scene was clear.

In a press release by Odessa Police, the victim was shot in the chest and died at Medical Center Hospital. Both suspects involved have been arrested for first-degree felony murder and evading arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 4

Mark Duke
6d ago

Alcohol and Drugs will destroy allLifes. One way or another Very. Sad. To see. My Hometown Being over run by individualsWith no RESPECT

Reply
2
Guest
6d ago

So this witness saw nothing but emergency vehicles ? So did a hundred more. Witness speak out, what a joke our news crews are

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Teen crimes reported almost every day in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to the Ector County Youth Center, teen crimes including theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief are reported almost every day in Ector County.  This is something Laurie Rushing of Odessa has experienced first-hand. She moved out of her home two years ago after a fire. While her home has been vacant, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO identifies burned body found last week

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim found burned last week in Midland County. According to a release, the body has been identified as Saffire M. Armenta, 25.  Around 5:45 p.m. on November 2, Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the 5000 block of FM 1213. Upon […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Apartment fire investigation, cause still unknown

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – An apartment fire over the weekend has displaced many of the people who live there with some temporarily staying at hotels. Odessa Fire Rescue first responded to a fire in Building A at Ashford Odessa Square Apartments on Saturday night around 7:30 P.M. Fortunately– they were able to get the fire […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Heidelberg trial postponed until Nov. 20 due to COVID-19

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The trial of David Wilson, the man accused of shooting and killing Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg in 2019, has been postponed.  The delay comes after several people involved in the jury selection last week tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. The jury was finalized on November 4, and the […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Several vehicle break-ins overnight in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Early Saturday morning, a number of vehicles were broken into in Odessa. Money and other valuables were taken from these unlocked vehicles. Odessa homeowner, Walter Bartholf woke up early on Saturday because of an asthma attack. “I know I left my inhaler in my car,” said Bartholf. “I go out to […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monge
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for couple accused of stealing purse

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of stealing a purse mistakenly left behind at a grocery store.  According to police, on October 26, a woman working as a caretaker was shopping at a grocery store with her client. After shopping, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Weekend fire leaves 9 families displaced

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An apartment fire over the weekend left nine families without a home. Now the Red Cross has been called in to help. According to the City of Odessa, around 7:39 p.m. on November 6, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Building A of Ashford Apartments in the 200 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Steins Bar#Odessa Police#Medical Center Hospital
ABC Big 2 News

Dumpsters are overflowing at a local apartment complex

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -Trash is piling up at one Midland apartment complex. People who live at the complex say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in more than 3 weeks. Eliza Dorateo tenant at Constellation Ranch apartment complex has called the leasing office several times about the trash piling up each week. “We’ve been […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
578
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy