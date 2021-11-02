CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reticence / Resistance

By Vanessa Ague
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Over the past 30 years, Pelt has become known for their distinct blend of Americana, drone, improvisation, and psychedelic rock. When they first formed as a rock band in Richmond, Virginia in 1993, they quickly learned that they weren’t interested in tight forms and fully composed structures, rather, they found themselves...

Pitchfork

Elephant in the Room

Mick Jenkins has spent his career holding a mirror to America and delving into the furthest corners of his soul. The loquacious Chicago rapper is fiercely ambitious when it comes to the album as an art form. We’re talking about a man who tried to define the meaning of love on The Healing Component, walk the path of Gil Scott-Heron on the intensely personal Pieces of a Man, and submerge himself into the conceptual depths of The Water(s). On his latest album, Elephant in the Room, Jenkins ditches the epic scope and thematic cohesion of those projects for something shorter and more scattered. By and large, he sticks to what has worked in the past: soft beats, jerky raps, intimate writing, and big-picture examination.
Pitchfork

Listen to Staysie Atoms' "SHEESH": The Ones

Staysie Atoms masters the potential of a cramped space on her latest track, “SHEESH.” Bookended by cartoonish race car sound effects, “SHEESH” speeds along recklessly, embodying the Memphis rapper’s chaotic energy. Over production that sounds like the pitched-up soundtrack to an underwater Donkey Kong level, Staysie deals out boasts and promises with ease. “We can do this shit no problem,” she raps dismissively, displaying an untouchable level of cool. By matching a sly disposition with raps that leave you shaking your head at every turn, Staysie draws you into her world with a dynamic magnetism.
Pitchfork

How Spoon Beat the Devil

One night in Austin, during the height of quarantine, Britt Daniel opened his mind’s eye and saw the devil. Not a pitchfork-wielding demon from hell, but a slothful Mephistopheles splayed out on the couch. “That character staring at me was really a part of myself,” the 50-year-old frontman says over the phone. “It’s that inability to move forward and get past bitterness or loneliness.”
Pitchfork

Preserved in Torment

Mortiferum’s music exists in near-total darkness. The Olympia death/doom quartet builds labyrinths out of suffocating atmosphere, pounding drums, and churning squalls of detuned guitar. Only when your eyes adjust can you see an occasional sunbeam penetrating the gloom—a snaking, melodic lead or a clatter of cymbals that interrupts the slow march and sends the band into a headlong hurtle. Preserved in Torment, Mortiferum’s second album, is like one of Rothko’s Black-Form paintings. Its inky brushstrokes seem impenetrable at first, but entire universes lurk in the depths.
Pitchfork

Adele Previews New Song "Hold On": Listen

Adele has previewed another new song titled “Hold On,” the second song from her forthcoming album 30. It appears in a new holiday-themed ad for Amazon. Check it out below. The singer officially announced her return earlier this fall, following some cryptic signage. She released 30’s first single “Easy on Me” not long after, and more recently revealed the album’s full track list. A concert special titled One Night Only, featuring an interview with Oprah Winfrey, airs on CBS a few days before the record’s arrival on November 19.
Pitchfork

808 State's Andy Barker Has Died

Andy Barker, longtime member of Manchester electronic music group 808 State, has died. The band confirmed the news on social media, saying he died “after a short period of illness” on Saturday. “His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music,” the group’s statement reads. “You’ll be sadly missed.”
Pitchfork

Bill Callahan and Bonnie "Prince" Billy Cover Scout Niblett's "Kidnapped by Neptune": Listen

Bill Callahan and Bonnie “Prince” Billy have joined forces on another cover song, this time taking on Scout Niblett’s “Kidnapped by Neptune,” with Hamerkop. The track arrives with news of their forthcoming Blind Date Party compilation, which collects the numerous covers the two have released over the past year-plus. It’s out December 10 via Drag City, with physical editions arriving early next year. Check out “Kidnapped by Neptune” below.
Pitchfork

Nnamdï Announces New EP, Shares New Song "Backseat": Listen

Nnamdï has released a new song called “Backseat.” The track appears on Are You Happy, a new EP from the Chicago producer and multi-instrumentalist that’s out on Friday (November 12). Listen to “Backseat” below. After releasing Brat, the Black Plight EP, and Krazy Karl in 2020, Nnamdï has remixed tracks...
Pitchfork

Listen to Bane Capital, M.E.D., and Koncept Jack$on's "New Skeezer": The Ones

Virginia rapper Koncept Jack$on’s verbal control is dizzying. He stretches rhyme schemes to their breaking points across verses, and the sound of his words matters as much as their content. On “New Skeezer,” a single from he and Toronto-based producer Bane Capital’s upcoming Good Product EP, Koncept bobs and weaves through hazy vocals and drums as he and M.E.D. swap stories about quick flings and ducking the cops. Bane’s beat is the perfect canvas for Koncept and M.E.D. to flex just for the hell of it, a space that encourages consistent screen-swiping rewinds. Though Koncept could rap about filing his taxes and make it sound like an adventure, the thrilling stories he tells here find their match in his agile delivery.
Pitchfork

Arm's Length EP

Leo Bhanji prefers to keep his options open. On “Sea Demon,” a typically ruminative track from his new EP Arm’s Length, the London singer and producer preemptively shuts down the idea of a serious relationship: “I’m getting crushes out here but I’m too young,” he insists. The noncommittal attitude carries through his music, a lo-fi collage of R&B, hip-hop, and electronic he produces in his bedroom. He’s blending styles, yes. But it’s also possible he just hasn’t decided on one yet. “I literally just turned 20,” he sang on last year’s “Blade of Hope.” The last thing anybody wants to do at that age is settle.
Pitchfork

Green Day Share New Song "Holy Toledo!": Listen

Green Day have released the new song “Holy Toledo!,” which is from the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Butch Walker produced the track with the band. Listen to Green Day’s “Holy Toledo!” below. Mark, Mary & Some Other People, directed and written by Hannah Marks, premiered at the...
Pitchfork

Sonic Youth Unvault Two Live Albums to Benefit Abortion Rights: Listen

Sonic Youth have unvaulted a pair of live albums recorded in Texas, with proceeds benefitting abortion support funds. The albums, recorded in Austin and Dallas in 1995 and 2006, respectively, are out today (November 5) for Bandcamp Friday. All proceeds go to Fund Texas Choice and the Abortion Support Network. Click through the embeds below to download the albums for $10 apiece.
Pitchfork

Saba Announces 2022 World Tour

Saba has announced his 2022 Back Home Tour, kicking off in Ireland in March, extending throughout Europe before returning to the U.S. and Canada for dates in April and May. He’s supported by the English rapper and singer ENNY in the U.K. and Dutch-Sudanese R&B singer Gaidaa in Europe; in North America, LA’s Amindi and Dreamville rapper Lute will open.
Pitchfork

Raw Demoon Alchemy (A Lone Operation)

In an era when avant-garde jazz increasingly incorporates speech samples, rapping, and spoken word, Darius Jones stands out for his narrative sensibility. Granted, his music is abstract, even when it occasionally includes vocals. Yet we intuit a story, in part because the alto saxophonist tells us one exists. Jones’ first two trio albums, 2009’s reputation-making Man’ish Boy (A Raw & Beautiful Thing) and 2011’s giant step Big Gurl (Smell My Dream), documented his Virginian beginnings, and he accompanied later releases with philosophical texts about language’s obsolescence. Jones makes his point by showing, not just telling. His compositions are so intensely honed and performed they seem to talk, moan, and cry about intimate experience in ways we might expect to find in novels, not instrumental records.
Pitchfork

Ckay Shares New "Love Nwantiti" Video: Watch

Back in August 2019, Nigerian producer, performer, and singer-songwriter Ckay released an EP called Ckay the First, which included the song “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah).” A few months later, he released a remix of the song, featuring Joeboy and Kuami Eugene. Then there was another popular remix, by DJ Yo! and Ax’el.
Pitchfork

8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Snail Mail, Summer Walker, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Snail Mail, Summer Walker, Model Home, Dijon, Hana Vu, Darius Jones, Doran, and Mortiferum. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork

Indigo De Souza Covers Frank Ocean's "Ivy": Watch

Indigo De Souza has released a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Ivy,” a one-off shared for Bandcamp Friday after August’s Any Shape You Take. Check it out with a video she shot herself below. Also below, find De Souza’s upcoming tour schedule. The North Carolina–based artist shared a statement about her...
Pitchfork

Kanye West Tells Drake He Wants to Squash Beef at Live Event: "It's Time to Put It to Rest"

Kanye West, the artist also known as “Ye,” has invited Drake to appear “as a special guest” at a previously unannounced December 7 event in Los Angeles. In a video originally posted to the Instagram account of Houston impresario and Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince, Ye read prepared remarks from his phone, acknowledging his beef with Drake, saying “it’s time to put it to rest.” Check out the video and a full transcript of his statement below.
