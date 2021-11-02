CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandatory Enjoyment

By Jesse Locke
Dummy has all the makings of a modern cult band. Formed in late 2018, the Los Angeles group have evolved noticeably in a short span of time, leaving behind the shivering avant-folk of their first EP and lo-fi video game music of EP2, recorded on an iPhone. Their debut full-length, Mandatory...

Pitchfork

“29”

Yaeji and Oh Hyuk (the bandleader for South Korean four-piece Hyukoh) first connected after meeting in Seoul, where they started collaborating to break out of a mutual spell of “musician’s block.” The resulting single, “29,” represents a bold pathway out of the stagnation, with both musicians moving out of their respective comfort zones. Combining spacious house with elements of indie rock, the shapeshifting song uses heavy drums and a chugging guitar riff to underline Yaeji’s usual icy, agitated monologue: “I been a bit/Held up with shit/Draining my energy left and right.” Then, like an epiphany, the song breaks into an unexpected bossa nova groove with a loping beat and sunny acoustic guitars that wouldn’t have been out of place on ’90s-era TRL. Yaeji’s voice, assuming a more buoyant, rhythmic pattern than usual, insists on finally making time for herself: “I gotta go, I gotta go, I gotta go.” Here, these musicians show us that the only way to counter mental block is to switch up your approach.
WORLD
Pitchfork

Valentine

Lindsey Jordan’s second album as Snail Mail is for anyone who’s been bloodied by Cupid’s arrow. Offered up by a self-professed but seemingly unlucky romantic, Valentine documents love in all stages, but mostly in disrepair. Its palette extends beyond pinks and reds: There’s the envious green of seeing an old love with someone new, the consuming black of bottoming out, and, occasionally, the clear blue of weightless bliss, however fleeting. Throughout, Jordan adheres to the credo that she first announced as a rhetorical question—“Is there any better feeling than coming clean?”—on Lush, the searing debut that turned her from a suburban teenager with wicked guitar chops into a beloved indie frontwoman.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Projector

A band as studious in the rock canon as Geese knows the value of a good narrative. The quintet were actual high schoolers while making their debut album, Projector, and it arrives with a virtually cinematic tagline: In a world at the mercy of TikTok teens, here comes a good old fashioned Brooklyn buzz band restoring New York post-punk to its rightful place as the only music that should matter.
Pitchfork

Boygenius to Play First Show Since 2018

Boygenius are slated to play their first concert together in three years, as Stereogum points out. The indie supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus will reunite November 19 for a benefit show at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in San Francisco. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Allison Russell during the show. The concert will raise funds for the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses, an organization that produces free live music and entertainment for Bay Area children, teens, adults, and elders in need. Find tickets here.
Pitchfork

Pohorylle

On the very first line of the first song of her first album, Oregon singer-songwriter Margo Cilker describes a frozen and treacherous patch of ice. “That river in the winter, it could fuck me up,” she sings on “That River,” drawing out that f-bomb until it sounds like a bruise. “Crack my ribs, bust my lips, it could do enough.” It’s a vivid introduction to this country artist, who pushes against conventions of the genre that don’t fit her perspective. Simply describing a river as malevolent contradicts depictions of those winding bodies of water as sites for baptism and rebirth or as vehicles for escape from the hardships of the world. Cilker sounds like she’s thinking hard about what it means to express herself in this particular musical form, and as a result, Pohorylle conveys a distinct and lively personality.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Path of the Clouds

Before there were true crime podcasts, there were murder ballads. The gothic singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has long held a fascination with the form, populating her songs with characters who died lonely or unusual deaths. “I’d rather watch crime TV than see you again,” she sang on 2014’s July, a threat she’s now followed through with on her latest album, The Path of the Clouds. Following a move from Boston to Nashville, Nadler experienced writer’s block while locked down in her new home, watching Unsolved Mysteries instead of picking up her guitar. Eventually, she began taking notes, hoping the stories would spark inspiration.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Arm’s Length EP

Leo Bhanji prefers to keep his options open. On “Sea Demon,” a typically ruminative track from his new EP Arm’s Length, the London singer and producer preemptively shuts down the idea of a serious relationship: “I’m getting crushes out here but I’m too young,” he insists. The noncommittal attitude carries through his music, a lo-fi collage of R&B, hip-hop, and electronic he produces in his bedroom. He’s blending styles, yes. But it’s also possible he just hasn’t decided on one yet. “I literally just turned 20,” he sang on last year’s “Blade of Hope.” The last thing anybody wants to do at that age is settle.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Green Day Share New Song “Holy Toledo!”: Listen

Green Day have released the new song “Holy Toledo!,” which is from the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Butch Walker produced the track with the band. Listen to Green Day’s “Holy Toledo!” below. Mark, Mary & Some Other People, directed and written by Hannah Marks, premiered at the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

U2 Share New Song “Your Song Saved My Life”: Listen

U2 have shared a new song called “Your Song Saved My Life.” Their new track appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming animated film Sing 2, which stars Bono as a reclusive lion rock star named Clay Calloway. Listen to the new song below. Sing 2 hits theaters on December 22.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Candy Racer

Try, if you can, to describe Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s earliest singles—like 2011’s “PONPONPON” or 2012’s “Tsukematsukeru”—without using the word “hyperpop.” These songs predated PC Music yet presented a similar vision: pop songs so abrasively kinetic and uncannily saccharine that they begin to feel sinister. Kyary (aka Kiriko Takemura), one of Japan’s biggest pop stars, has rarely been placed in the largely Western hyperpop lineage. But her influence on the genre is hard to deny: When she first played London, Charli XCX was in attendance, and Kyary also worked with SOPHIE on a track that has yet to see the light of day. Having rewired J-pop's genre conventions and inspired many of hyperpop’s foundational artists, Kyary has reinvention on her mind as she enters the second decade of her career.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pixies Announce New Live in Brixton Box Set

Pixies have announced a new box set capturing their June 2004 reunion concerts at London’s Brixton Academy. Live in Brixton arrives January 28 in vinyl and CD editions. The collection includes live versions of songs from Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, as well as covers of Neil Young’s “Winterlong,” Peter Ivers’ “In Heaven,” the Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On,” and more, all newly mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering.
ROCK MUSIC
