Mystery of the Marfa Lights - 11-1-21

Some of the ingredients necessary for life didn't take very long to emerge after the Universe winked into existence. According to a new analysis of a pair of galaxies at the dawn of time, water was present in the Universe just 780 million years after the Big Bang – when the Universe was just 5 percent of its current age. This suggests that, even though heavy elements were still relatively scarce, no time was wasted in the creation of molecules. The galaxies, at least as we see them after their light has traveled 12.88 billion years, are in the process of merging together...

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO