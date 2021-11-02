CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

INSTANT VIEW 2-Australia's central bank holds rates, drops yield target

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% on Tuesday, but dropped both a commitment to keeping bond yields low and its projection of no hike in interest rates until 2024.

MARKET REACTION:

Yields on three-year bonds the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had so far targeted fell initially and then rose around 3 basis points to 0.758%, while benchmark 3-year yields were down 5 basis points at 0.99%.

Stocks dipped and the Australian dollar fell 0.25% to $0.74975, but stayed within a two-week range.

RAY ATTRILL, HEAD OF FX STRATEGY, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK, SYDNEY

“The RBA has made every effort to sound dovish.

“There’s nothing in the statement to endorse market pricing that has the RBA moving in 2022, so in that sense there’s clearly an attempt to push back on market pricing.

“Their forecasts, which we get on Friday, could be consistent with a move in 2023, but certainly not in 2022, and I think that’s where the market reaction has come from.

“In the last week or so there’s been a tug of war between the big falls we’ve seen in commodity prices and the big moves we’ve seen in Aussie interest rates, particularly real interest rates. Arguably now, that tug of war for the moment is being resolved with both lower rates and falling commodity prices, so on that basis I would say that the risk is that we could see some further slippage in the Aussie dollar near term.

MOH SIONG SIM, ANALYST, BANK OF SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

“It’s some sort of meet-me-halfway. I think the RBA acknowledges that yield curve control is past its use-by date, but at the same time it’s also careful in essentially saying that rate hikes are still some way away.

“They are inching toward meeting market expectations but with some mild push back.

“This is an inherent drawback of a yield-curve control, and it’s why the Fed is very hesitant to go down this route, because it’s always the case that you hang on to it until you can’t - and you can’t meaning you’re forced by the market or the situation turns.”

SHANE OLIVER, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST, AMP CAPITAL, SYDNEY

“They have essentially softened their guidance on interest rates from saying we don’t expect a rate hike before 2024 to saying conditions for a rate hike will take some time, which I guess leaves it open to interpretation.

“The market had come to expect (abandoning the yield target) after the RBA had failed to defend the target Friday, so it’s not surprising. Obviously, that means the RBA will no longer be holding down the short end of the yield curve and it can mean higher fixed mortgage rates in Australia.

“The overall tone of the statement is that the RBA is more optimistic, and it has justified the dropping of the target by having more confidence in the economic outlook and faster achievement of higher inflation.”

SU-LIN ONG, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, SYDNEY

“I think they’ve delivered a pretty reasonable decision here. The yield-curve control, after not coming in and defending it on Thursday and Friday it was always very likely that it was going to be abandoned. I think it had reached its use-by date.

“When you add to that the upward revisions in the bank’s forecasts to inflation in particular, and even to wages at the back end of the forecast, it’s telling you that the odds of cash being at 10 basis points all the way to ‘24 is very unlikely.

“Dropping that gives them the option to move sooner if needs be, and also to move away from very accommodative settings. They’ve made it very clear that they will still be patient, that the onus, I think, is on wages growth to pick up for them to be confident that inflation will be comfortably within target. That’s really the key now I think over the next 12 months.” (Reporting by Kevin Buckland and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Tom Westbrook in Singapore, Alun John in Hong Kong Compiled by Vidya Ranganathan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Buoyant stock markets on pause, eye U.S. inflation

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Boosted by a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, global stock markets held the line close to their all-time highs on Tuesday but investors were reluctant to commit further to the rally before getting a clearer picture of the surge in U.S inflation. U.S. Treasury yields...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's blue chips flat as new lending tool fails to excite investors

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China’s bluechips ended flat on Tuesday after China’s central bank introduced a new lending tool, but analysts said it doesn’t have strong easing implications. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed unchanged at 4,846.74, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,507.00. ** China’s central...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht leads Asian FX higher, Philippine stocks at 20-month high on GDP surprise

* Philippine stocks up for 6th session * Thai baht hits 2-month high * Taiwan stocks lead equity gains, up 0.8% By Arundhati Dutta Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as the dollar dipped ahead of U.S. inflation data, while Philippine shares rose as the country's economic growth slowed less-than-expected in the third quarter. Broadly, Asian currencies gained with Wednesday's inflation print expected to show a large rise in prices, and the Federal Reserve's indication that it will taper bond purchases has left some feeling the pace of rate normalisation will be more moderate. Asia's central banks have also kept rates steady so far, to support their pandemic-hit economies. "With cautious optimism on growth outlook intact, patience on global policy normalisation and yields easing off, there may be room for selective AXJs (Axia ex-Japan) including Indian rupee, Thai baht, Philippine peso, and S.Korean Won to recover, " Maybank analysts said The baht gained 0.7%, and was at its strongest in nearly two months. The currency has benefited lately from the country's reopening of its key tourism sector and falling COVID-19 infections. Thailand's central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday. Further north, Taiwan's dollar, the Philippine peso and South Korean won gained between 0.1% and 0.5%. In equities, the Philippines extended gains to a sixth session, adding 0.6% to hit a 20-month high after data showed its economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter, easily beating forecasts of 4.8%. Despite growth being slower than the prior quarter, it puts the country on course to meet its target this year. "The improving health situation and a pick-up in the vaccination rate augur well for growth in the coming quarters," ANZ Research analysts said in a note, referring to the Philippines. "We also do not expect any let-up in policy support to growth, particularly as inflation has softened of late," they added. Elsewhere the picture was more mixed, with stocks in Singapore and Malaysia down 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. HIGHLIGHTS: **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.2 basis points at 1.714% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points at 3.543%​​ **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.3 basis points at 6.155% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0718 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.34 -8.51 -0.75 6.71 China -0.01 +2.11 0.24 0.98 India -0.02 -1.30 -0.24 28.91 Indonesia +0.14 -1.37 0.33 11.29 Malaysia +0.06 -3.14 -0.72 -6.32 Philippines +0.08 -4.08 0.61 4.23 S.Korea +0.50 -7.73 0.08 3.10 Singapore +0.13 -1.84 -0.51 14.19 Taiwan +0.34 +2.65 0.72 19.07 Thailand +0.73 -8.57 0.16 12.38 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Inflation#Rba#Australian#National Australia Bank#Aussie#Bank Of Singapore#Fed
Reuters

Sterling broadly unchanged near 5-week lows

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv. Nov 9 (Reuters) - The pound was unchanged on Tuesday within striking distance of five-week lows touched last week against the dollar and euro, as fading rate hike expectations continued to weigh on sentiment.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
Reuters

German investor morale rises as price pressures seen easing

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly in November on expectations that price pressures will ease at the start of next year and growth will pick up in Europe’s largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors’...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira sits out currencies rally

* Turkish central bank raises forex reserve requirements. * Romanian central bank seen hiking rates by 50 basis points. Nov 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as the dollar stayed steady ahead of an inflation test, while Turkey’s lira underperformed with backdoor tightening doing little to support the beleaguered currency.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Euro zone housing demand to persist, hitting poorer households - ECB

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Demand for euro zone real estate is likely to remain high, driving up prices and raising “affordability issues” for poorer households, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday. After the COVID-19 pandemic shut much of the global economy, household savings soared and some families, particularly...
WORLD
investing.com

Weekly Outlook: Central Bank Speakers, U.S. CPIs, And Australia Jobs Data

We don’t have any central banks deciding on interest rates this week. Still, we will get to hear from several policymakers, including Fed Chair Powell, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, who may provide extra clues with regards to their future course of action.
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Drops as Bank of England Holds Rates Steady

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower -0.40% after the Bank of England declined to raise interest rates, crushing traders in the process. I said in previous articles that the BoE may use the market repricing as a soft hike and that’s exactly what they did. The Federal Reserve also took a dovish path last night so that was another warning sign.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Australia's central bank lifts growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

SYDNEY (Nov 5): Australia's central bank expects the economy to recovery quickly from a deep pandemic-induced contraction last quarter, while having to lift its outlook for inflation as global supply pressures have a greater impact than first thought. In a quarterly round up of the economy, the Reserve Bank of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank of England defies markets, keeps rates on hold

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing investors' expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. The BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy