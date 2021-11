Myles to go: Brennan enters transfer portal

LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan has entered the transfer portal. Ed Orgeron confirmed the news Monday, first reported by Rivals.

Brennan suffered a freak arm injury before fall camp that required surgery.

Last year, before he suffered an abdominal injury, Brennan was on a record pace by an LSU quarterback for three games. He had tossed 11 touchdown passes and thrown for 1,112 yards.

Here’s Ed Orgeron on Brennan, Monday.

LSU at Alabama Saturday at 6 pm. The Tigers are 28.5 point underdogs.

