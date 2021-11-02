CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another cold front is on the way

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool in the morning with lows dropping into the 40s to near 50 on the Northshore to mid 50s to near 60 on the South Shore. Sunny skies...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

San Antonio area residents can expect another cold front this week

We're officially in the throes of sweater weather, San Antonio. Following some Monday morning fog, the National Weather Service says residents in the San Antonio and Austin areas can anticipate highs in the lower 70s to low 80s this week. Dry weather will persist in most areas throughout the week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time
KWCH.com

Cold front brings midweek rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A series of cold fronts on the way to Kansas will cool temperatures down and bring some rain to central and eastern Kansas for midweek. Severe weather is not expected, but south central and eastern Kansas will hear some rumbles of thunder late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
WICHITA, KS
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Another cold front to bring big changes this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There hasn’t been a cloud in the sky today, and it will stay clear for the rest of the evening. Temperatures are in the 60s right now, but of course we will quickly cool off as we go deeper into the night. We won’t be quite a cool as previous nights, but we’ll still make it into the middle 40s tonight.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wogx.com

Another cold front? Cooler air is on the way to Florida once again

ORLANDO, Fla. - As we look ahead this week, we see the emergence of another cold front. The storm that moved through late last week is well northeast of Florida but is still calling the shots in terms of local weather. Northerly winds on the backside of the Atlantic storm continue to usher in gusty conditions and a very dry air mass.
FLORIDA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio area residents can expect another cold front this week

We're officially in the throes of sweater weather, San Antonio. Following some Monday morning fog, the National Weather Service says residents in the San Antonio and Austin areas can anticipate highs in the lower 70s to low 80s this week. Dry weather will persist in most areas throughout the week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NECN

Warm Temps Continue, Some Rain Possible Wednesday

Temperatures are running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. But after the early sunset around 4:30 p.m., watch for temperatures to fall fast Monday evening. Overnight lows drop to the 40s for many places at the coast and south, with 30s and frost inland.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Nice today, another cold front on the way

Dry and pleasant weather starts the work week. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Pleasant fall weather stretches through most of this work week. Temperatures increase a little each day as high pressure gradually shifts east and allows winds
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

Another cold front? Cooler air is on the way to Florida once again

ORLANDO, Fla. - As we look ahead this week, we see the emergence of another cold front. The storm that moved through late last week is well northeast of Florida but is still calling the shots in terms of local weather. Northerly winds on the backside of the Atlantic storm continue to usher in gusty conditions and a very dry air mass.
FLORIDA STATE
thorntonweather.com

Monday cold front cools things down in Thornton

Following a gorgeous, mild weekend, things turn cooler and more in line with what we expect to see this time of year. A cold front pushed through this morning serving to cloud things up, cool it down. Mostly sunny skies start us off but cloud cover will be increasing this...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
KSLA

Next cold front arrives Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend with all the amazing fall weather we had across the ArkLaTex! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more great weather to kick off the work week for the region with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. As we go through the week though, our weather will progressively get worse with increasing cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday with rain then arriving Wednesday night and continuing into the morning hours on Veterans Day. Behind the front we are tracking cooler temperatures, but it won’t be a dramatic or prolonged cooldown with highs Thursday and Friday in the 60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
hometownstations.com

Thursday Evening Cold Front

Our Monday is starting off nice and clear with temperatures in the 40s. Another fantastic fall day awaits with sunshine and highs soaring into the middle 60s. Winds will become a bit breezy, southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Columbus Dispatch

Enjoy this week's glorious weather: Snow flurries expected Saturday

The time to enjoy multi-colored fall foliage in Greater Columbus woods and parks is rapidly coming to an end. After a last taste of temperatures in the 60s, the region looks forward to cold weather and, possibly, snow over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on...
COLUMBUS, OH
KCBD

Two cold fronts this work week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A series of cold fronts will gradually bring our temperatures from much above average to slightly below average over the course of the work week. Precipitation, however, will remain elusive. High clouds, cirrus clouds, will increase from the southwest today. Even under the thin canopy, high...
LUBBOCK, TX
wvlt.tv

Staying warm ahead of cold front later this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the warmer temperatures while we have them. A cold front will bring rain and those chilly temperatures back into the region later this week!. These clear nights are allowing temperatures to drop pretty quickly. Expect patchy frost with temperatures near 36 degrees as you are stepping out the door Tuesday morning. Some spots, like the higher elevations, could easily be cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy