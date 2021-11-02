LISTEN: St Pete Selects Mayor, 4 Council Members

ST. PETERSBURG -- It's finally here. Tuesday, November 2nd, is city general election day in St. Petersburg.

Voters will choose a new mayor to succeed the term-limited Rick Kriseman. Kenneth Welch faces Robert Blackmon. Welch is a former Pinellas county commissioner, and Blackmon stepped down from city council to run for the seat. Welch has emphasized his experience, while Blackmon says he wants to implement new ideas now and doesn't want to be a career politician.

Four city council members will be chosen as well. District 1 sees Copley Gerdes, son of former council member Charlie Gerdes, against health activist Bobbie Shay Lee. In District 4, Raymond James executive Tom Mullins faces former prosecutor Lisset Hanewicz. In District 6, Gina Driscoll is the only incumbent on any St. Petersburg ballot this cycle as she faces former legislative aide Mhariel Summers. In District 8, former council member Jeff Danner faces political newcomer, Richie Floyd, a self-described democratic socialist.

Electing a mayor and city council is not everything on St Petersburg voters' minds. They also have to decide seven charter amendments. Amendment One would make the general election for all council seats district-only. Amendment Two would change the redistricting process. Amendments 3 and 4 would create a "city equity officer" and a mandatory fund for equity initiatives. Amendment 5 would change the rules for the city administrator and amendments 6 and 7 would change the amendment process and add a preamble to the city charter.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Listen to all of our interviews with St. Petersburg city council candidates below.

Photo: Canva