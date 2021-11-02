Second Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest Winners

WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Martha for adoption. “Introducing Martha! This amazing girl is a medium-sized (45 lbs), spayed, five-year-old Boxer/Labrador Mix. She was the best mama to the People of History litter, and now she deserves to find the perfect family to call her own. A protector at heart, she loves her people with all of her being. She isn’t fond of strangers in her territory (dogs and people alike), but with time and a watchful eye, she adjusts. She would do best as the only dog in the home, so she can truly be the center of attention. As a protective girl, she’ll want to be with you at all times (she follows her current foster mama all around the house) and keep you from harm. Her snuggles are truly high class, but she also enjoys a good walk. Other favorite activities include staring out of the window and Martha LOVES going for car rides. She is perfect for adults or families with older, responsible children. Martha is an absolute love, and anyone would be lucky to call her theirs. Her underbite will smile its way into your heart and soul.” Applications can be submitted at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO