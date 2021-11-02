CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest Winners

By Mary Beth Foster
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 7 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill’s 2021 Scarecrow Decorating Contest was a huge success!. Starting last year during the pandemic as a fun fall activity the Town could enjoy while staying socially distanced, the Scarecrow Decorating Contest has already become a much-loved fall tradition in Mint Hill. This year’s contest featured...

The Mint Hill Times

Fall in Love with Baking

MINT HILL, NC – Daphne’s Bakery is ideally located on Hwy 51 in the heart of Mint Hill. Daphne’s uses the freshest ingredients from obtaining their milk and eggs from local farms to sending bakery scraps to local farms for livestock feed to feeding the less fortunate by donating things left over on Saturdays to a local food pantry. Not only does Daphne’s use the freshest ingredients, the bakery mentors young people in the trade! As a local family owned business, they pour into the community, teaching others the culinary arts. Daphne’s cares about the Mint Hill community.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Employee Holiday Gift Cards and Cash- What to Know

CHARLOTTE – Gift certificates. Cash or cash equivalent items provided by the employer are never excludable from income. An exception applies for occasional meal money or transportation fare to allow an employee to work beyond normal hours. Gift certificates that are redeemable for general merchandise or have a cash equivalent value are not de minimis benefits and are taxable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Martha

WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Martha for adoption. “Introducing Martha! This amazing girl is a medium-sized (45 lbs), spayed, five-year-old Boxer/Labrador Mix. She was the best mama to the People of History litter, and now she deserves to find the perfect family to call her own. A protector at heart, she loves her people with all of her being. She isn’t fond of strangers in her territory (dogs and people alike), but with time and a watchful eye, she adjusts. She would do best as the only dog in the home, so she can truly be the center of attention. As a protective girl, she’ll want to be with you at all times (she follows her current foster mama all around the house) and keep you from harm. Her snuggles are truly high class, but she also enjoys a good walk. Other favorite activities include staring out of the window and Martha LOVES going for car rides. She is perfect for adults or families with older, responsible children. Martha is an absolute love, and anyone would be lucky to call her theirs. Her underbite will smile its way into your heart and soul.” Applications can be submitted at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Celebrates Veterans Day 2021

MINT HILL, NC – Veterans Day as we know it originally came about as a way to celebrate victory in World War I and remember those who died in the conflict in service to their country. Although the Treaty of Versaille officially brought an end to the “Great War” on June 28 of 1919, fighting had ceased seven months earlier with an armistice – a temporary cessation of hostilities – between the Allied nations and Germany. The armistice took effect at 11:00 am on November 11, 1918: the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
MINT HILL, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Montana State
Mint Hill, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Meet Aslan the Cat

CHARLOTTE – Aslan is a laid back, people-loving “purring machine” and a special member of our Passionate Paws client family. We are excited to be able to share a bit of Aslan’s story with the help of his human mom, Amber. It was almost 9 years ago to the day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

A Weekly Focus on Local Business and our Chamber of Commerce

Mint Hill Five and Dime Store was open from 1959-1977. Located on Fairview Road, it was then named The Mint Hill Road East. John Black sold everything from his store from sewing notions to toys and holiday gifts. Customers could always find beautiful floral arrangements made by long-time employee Margaret Flowe. Another employee, Ms. Benton brought her sewing machine to work and sewed dresses to sell. Young men would enter model car contests for trophy prizes.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

North Carolina Family Wins Magical Charmed Playhouse from Kinder Joy & Barbie

The Emery family (based in Charlotte, NC) were randomly selected as part of sweepstakes to receive a career-themed DJ playhouse to celebrate Kinder Joy’s new toy line, Kinder Joy® x Barbie® “You Can Be Anything™, which focuses on empowerment and celebrating diversity. Designed and built by the Charmed Playhouses duo Tyson and Audrey Leavitt, the fantasy and magical playhouse builders of Discovery Channel’s Playhouse Masters fame, this playhouse was specifically themed around a career featured in the Kinder Joy® x Barbie® You Can Be Anything™ toy line – a DJ – to create the ultimate play space of possibility and ignite imagination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Madness 2021

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness 2021 was a roaring success! COVID-related cancellations and postponements meant that Mint Hill hadn’t seen a party this size in two years, but this year’s Mint Hill Madness was definitely worth the wait. The festival opened at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 21,...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Newly Opened Mint Hill Orthodontics Is Bringing Perfect Grins To Our Community

MINT HILL, NC – While crooked teeth are endearing on the jack-o-lanterns you’ll see dotting front porches around Mint Hill during this time of year, they’re often a point of embarrassment for both kids and adults alike. For this reason, Dr. Jared Little (or “Dr. Jared” as his patients call him) opened Mint Hill Orthodontics in May of this year to get to work straightening teeth and boosting confidence for Mint Hill residents of all ages.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Sunflower Club Blooming

MINT HILL, NC – Sunflower Café and Outreach is a blossoming flower in Mint Hill. Large smiles and sometimes hugs greet customers because AmySue and Sarah, the co-owners, eagerly serve each customer. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, plus the food is delicious!. I ordered the Miss American Pie waffle....
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

New Chick-Fil-A Location Opens in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Chick-Fil-A fans, rejoice! The new Chick-Fil-A location on Matthews-Mint Hill Road is officially open to the public, marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning. The restaurant sits prominently on Matthews-Mint Hill Road, just across from the Mint Hill Town Hall. And yes, a new stoplight has arrived along with it in anticipation of increased traffic in the area.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Behind the Lines: Fire Department Golf Tournament Win

MINT HILL, NC – Congratulations to the Mint Hill Fire Department for their Public Safety Team win in the 9th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament!. It’s the first time in the nine-year history of the tournament that the Fire Department has taken home the trophy, giving them bragging rights over the Mint Hill Police Department and Mint Hill Public Works for a full year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paige McKinney assures that they are already making the most of it!
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Halloween Safety for Your Fur Baby

CHARLOTTE – Halloween is quickly approaching, which means lots of people, costumes, candy, and decor. So what does this mean if you’re a pet parent? Well, there are definitely some precautions to take and things to consider if your pets will be nearby— or even “participating” in — any spooktacular festivities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Miss Mint Hill 2021 Crowned At Mint Hill Madness

MINT HILL, NC – Thirty-four contestants competed in the Miss Mint Hill Scholarship Pageant at Veterans Park on Saturday, October 23. Open to girls ages 1-20 who live within a 75-mile radius of Mint Hill, the pageant’s purpose is two-fold. “We want to help to provide scholarship money to Miss...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Chick-Fil-A Mint Hill Recognizes Healthcare Heroes at Mint Hill Medical Center

MINT HILL, NC – Denise Boston and Hal Queen from Chick-Fil-A came to the Mint Hill Medical Center on October 20th to hand out prize packages to 100 team members. “We are incredibly grateful to them for their recognition of our healthcare heroes, and we celebrate with them as they open the new CFA today!” said Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center President and Chief Operating Officer Joy Greear. “We are excited to be partners in the community with them!”
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

23rd Annual Mint Hill Lions Club 5K Sets Off From Veterans Park

MINT HILL, NC – 209 runners set off from Veterans Park at 8:00 Saturday morning for the 23rd annual Mint Hill Lions Club 5k. Established in 1917, the “Lions of Business” have a long tradition of assisting the visually impaired. At a time when many viewed the blind as incapable of being educated, supporting themselves or living independently, the Lions created jobs for the blind and provided vision screenings in schools. In 1925, Helen Keller solidified that mission when she address 7500 Lions gathered for their annual convention at Cedar Point, appealing to them to act as “Knights of the Blind.”
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Events And Chick-Fil-A Present Spirit Night!

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Events and Chick-Fil-A kicked off “Spirit Night” tonight at Mint Hill Madness!. Students from area elementary and middle schools visited the Mint Hill Madness information booth on Thursday night to pick up vouchers for a treat from Chick-Fil-A and enter their school for a chance to win a sweet prize package courtesy of Mint Hill Events and Chick-Fil-A.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Mint Hill Madness Opens With All You Can Ride Night

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill Madness is officially open, and it’s All You Can Ride Night! Tonight only, enjoy unlimited access to rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband sponsored by Mint Hill Orthodontics. Due to popular demand, this year’s carnival has been expanded to include more mechanical...
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

