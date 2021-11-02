CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

DNC chair: I want Biden agenda passed before 2022 midterms

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking to Lawrence O’Donnell, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said he...

www.msnbc.com

The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
mediaite.com

MSNBC’S Ruhle Asks DNC Chair Harrison if Party Should ‘Start’ Engaging Culture War, He Replies ‘We Have To’

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Monday asked DNC Chair Jaime Harrison whether his party should start getting into the “culture war” in order to combat “misinformation and nonsense” from Republicans. Harrison agreed that they “have to” in order to “call the lies out.”. MSNBC’s analysis since the Virginia election has focused...
New York Post

Virginia election proves voters are sick of hearing about Donald Trump

WINCHESTER, Virginia — In the first post-pandemic election, voters here showed their dissatisfaction with the Democrats, handing victories to GOP candidates running for the top two jobs in the state. In his victorious race for governor, businessman Glenn Allen Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide in a dozen years, proving Virginia isn’t so true blue, after all.
MSNBC

“It wasn’t fun”: Georgia’s GOP Secretary of State on not caving to Trump election demands

In his new book “Integrity Counts”, GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about the infamous January 2nd call he received from the ex-president pressuring him to “find” enough votes to overturn the 2020 election results. Raffensperger tells Ali Velshi that he didn’t cave to the pressure because despite giving them the benefit of the doubt, “we knew in our hearts...President Trump came up short”. Raffensperger is determined to “set the record straight” on the ex-president’s allegations of voter fraud in the state. “The facts did not support anything that was alleged...There was never thousands of dead people” casting ballots.Nov. 6, 2021.
Fox News

Democrats push to pass Biden spending agenda

Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
