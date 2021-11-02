DNC chair: I want Biden agenda passed before 2022 midterms

In his new book “Integrity Counts”, GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about the infamous January 2nd call he received from the ex-president pressuring him to “find” enough votes to overturn the 2020 election results. Raffensperger tells Ali Velshi that he didn’t cave to the pressure because despite giving them the benefit of the doubt, “we knew in our hearts...President Trump came up short”. Raffensperger is determined to “set the record straight” on the ex-president’s allegations of voter fraud in the state. “The facts did not support anything that was alleged...There was never thousands of dead people” casting ballots.Nov. 6, 2021.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO